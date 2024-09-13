Clear guidelines

ADEK engaged with various investors and stakeholders and empowered private schools rated ‘Good’ and above in the latest Irtiqaa ratings to expand their pre-KG sections within their established schools. Clear guidelines and criteria have been put in place, resulting in increased enrolment and smoother transition into kindergarten for children aged 3 — 4, which is crucial for long-term educational success and development.

“By expanding early education opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, we are investing in the most crucial years of a child’s development. Early education lays the foundation for lifelong learning, confidence, and success. We want to empower parents to give their children the best start in life, helping them to thrive in school and beyond,” said Mariam Alhallami, Acting Executive Director of Early Education Sector at ADEK.

School criteria to add pre-KG seats

Submission of academic plans catering to this age group

Building requirements such as separate entrances and exits

Space availability and a unitisation rate of less than 90%

Capacity requirements of 25 students with 2.16 sqm per child

Staff ratio of one teacher and one assistant for each 25 students

Assignment of Head/Principal to manage the pre-KG section

Fee structure must align with the school’s current approved KG1 fees

Updated school trade license through the Department of Economic Development to include ‘nursery’ as an additional activity

The 12 schools offering the new pre-KG seats are:

1. ABC Private School — Al Shamkha

2. Al Ittihad National Private School — Falaj Hazza

3. ADNOC Schools — Ruwais

4. Al Manara Private School — Al Shamkha

5. Al Nahda National Schools (Girls) — Al Mushrif

6. Bait Al Maqdes International Private School — Mohammed bin Zayed City

7. Future Leaders International Private School — Rabdan

8. International Community Schools — Al Danah

9. Sharjah American International Private School — Shakhbout City

10. Summit International Schools — Al Danah

11. International Community Schools — Khalifa City