New York: Pop star Justin Timberlake was handed a sentence of community service on Friday after he changed his plea to guilty following his arrest for drunk driving, US media reported.

On June 18, the 43-year-old entertainer was pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of New York City, after police observed his BMW go through a stop sign and struggle to stay within road lanes.

Sag Harbor Village Justice Court justice Carl Irace handed Timberlake a community service sentence and ordered the star to make a public statement after the 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while alcohol impaired, The New York Post reported.

The officer who pulled over the "Cry Me a River" singer said he was in no fit state to drive.