Just as the Akkineni family was gearing up for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, another wedding's around the corner. Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna’s younger son, announced his engagement to girlfriend and artist Zainab Ravdjee. "Found my forever", he wrote as he posted a series of loved-up pictures on his social media handles declaring that he's now "happily engaged"

As soon as those pictures were released, his father and iconic actor Nagarjuna welcomed Zainab into the family with a heartfelt post on X. Accompanied by a photo from the engagement ceremony, he wrote:

"We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be, Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the young couple and wishing them a lifetime of love, joy, and countless blessings."

Akhil, a popular actor in Telugu cinema known for films like Sisindri, Mr. Majnu, and Agent, previously made headlines in 2016 when he got engaged to Shriya Bhupal, granddaughter of business tycoon G. V. Krishna Reddy, though the wedding was later called off.

Meanwhile, Zainab Ravdjee, a talented artist celebrated for her vibrant abstract paintings, has made a name for herself with exhibitions like "Reflections" in Hyderabad at 27. In 2012, according to reports, she frequently showcases acrylic canvases inspired by various themes, including nature and balance in life. In addition to her artistic pursuits, Zainab has ventured into acting.