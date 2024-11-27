Dubai: The UAE Gender Balance Council and the Global Council for Sustainable Development Goal 5, in partnership with the global consultancy firm Kearney, on Wednesday unveiled a document that tables comprehensive guidelines on counteracting gender-based violence in the digital domain.

The ‘Gender-Based Violence Policy Guidelines’ were released on the second day of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024. They seek to address the bane of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), calling upon technology companies and digital service providers to devise multi-dimensional strategies to address its root causes.

The document explores the myriad aspects to be considered in policymaking while finding the right balance between the need to ensure safety within online spaces and uphold basic freedoms, including the right to free expression, access to information, and participation in digital communities.

The guidelines suggest approaches for tech firms and digital service providers to identify, evaluate, and mitigate TFGBV.

Startlign statistics

The prevalence of TFGBV globally underscores the urgent need for action: 35% of women have experienced technology facilitated gender based violence and harassment, while 65% of women know someone in their professional personal networks who has experienced this type of harassment, and 85% of women have witnessed other women being subjected to technology facilitated gender based violence (TFGBV) in online or digital forums

The guidelines serve as a reference for tech firms to integrate considerations addressing TFGBV within their digital environments, products, and services. The scope of such a shift encompasses key aspects necessary for effectively addressing the problem, such as: defining TFGBV and its various forms, including online harassment, cyberstalking and doxing; prevention mechanisms; reporting mechanisms; support and resources; intersectionality of race, ethnicity and the like; digital literacy and education; training for professionals; community engagement; collaboration and partnerships to promote sharing of best practices internationally; research and data collection; and continuous updating of guidelines to reflect evolving technological impacts and efficacy in addressing emerging challenges.

Multifaceted problem

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, said: “As technology continues to reshape our lives, it is vital that digital platforms serve as tools for inclusion and progress. These guidelines provide a practical framework for technology companies and stakeholders to prevent and mitigate TFGBV. The document highlights the multifaceted nature of TFGBV, offering mechanisms that can help stakeholders integrate these considerations into their strategies and policies.”

Mona Ghanem Al Marri (centre, front row) during the Forum Image Credit: Supplied

Mouza Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said: “By working together with industry leaders, policymakers, and global experts, we are building a foundation for a more equitable and secure digital future. These guidelines not only address immediate challenges but also set a precedent for long-term, sustainable strategies to ensure digital platforms empower individuals while safeguarding their rights.”

Critical challenge