Dubai: In a powerful speech on the inaugural day of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 on Tuesday, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, and Member of the Executive Council of Dubai, celebrated the enduring legacy and achievements of Arab women.

Speaking under the Forum’s theme ‘Power of Influence’, Sheikha Latifa delivered an inspiring narrative, reflecting on the contributions of Arab women across history, dispelling stereotypes, and highlighting their crucial role in shaping societies while upholding values and principles.

Drawing on her own family’s history, Sheikha Latifa shared stories of influential Emirati women, such as her grandmother, the late Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and her great-grandmother, Sheikha Hessa bint Al Murr.

Describing her grandmother, after whom she has been named, as the “Mother of Dubai”, Sheikha Latifa said she was an extraordinary woman of wisdom and incredible strength.

She recalled how her father His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, would talk about his mother’s expertise in herbal medicines.

“People used to come from faraway places to get her herbal medicines. She had skills in horse riding and shooting that surpassed many men. She had excellent command of camels and horses,” she said.

Legacy of leadership

Sheikha Latifa recalled that her grandmother held a women’s council that helped her convey the concerns of women to her husband, the then Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“She was the best supporter of our grandfather. She helped him realise his ambition to transform Dubai from a modest village to a city admired globally. With her wisdom, she raised her children who became the leaders.”

Sheikha Latifa said Emirati women have always played an active role, even before the formation of the UAE.

She cited the example of her great-grandmother Sheikha Hessa, pointing out how she also had led a women’s council, aiding businesses through her philanthropic work and playing a critical role in supporting her husband and the then Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum.

“This is the Arab woman I know. This is her reality. This is time for the world to see her as I see her and as we see her in our society,” she said.

‘Our story in our voice’

Sheikha Latifa pointed out that Arab women are not at a crossroads seeking equality — that has long been a reality in their societies. “They are symbols of strength and giving…Our values have never been a limitation; they are the foundation that equips us to face challenges.”

Challenging the modern world’s misconceptions about Arab women, she said: “It is time to tell our story, not through reports or studies, but in our voice, as how we see it.”

“She began her journey at the dawn of history,” Sheikha Latifa said, highlighting Arab women’s leadership as warriors, entrepreneurs, and nurturers. From building the first field hospital in the early days of Islam to becoming astronauts and winning the Nobel Prize, Arab women continue to break barriers.

Sheikha Latifa also took the opportunity to pay tributes to the resilience of the Palestinian women for their determination and steadfastness even amid several crises.

“The Arab woman is the true power of influence. Her story is far from over, and it is time the world sees her as we see her,” she added.

Huge investments

The Forum also heard how the UAE has made huge investments in empowering women across the world and how it has empowered women in leading roles, letting them be at the heart of creating history.

Speaking at a panel discussion, Mariam Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet revealed that the UAE has contributed $2.4 billion to enhance women’s empowerment globally, launching numerous initiatives in this area. “The UAE has supported UN Women since its establishment in 2010. To date, we have contributed more than $46 million to UN Women [United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women] between 2017 and 2023,” she added.

Heart of transformation

Meanwhile, Nora Al Matrooshi, an Emirati who became the first Arab woman to be chosen as an astronaut in 2021, highlighted the inclusion of women in the UAE in pivotal roles such as hers.

Nora addressing the gathering Image Credit: WAM

“This serves as a powerful statement to the world that space exploration, which may at one point have been seen as a predominantly male domain, is now a realm where gender doesn’t limit potential. Through these groundbreaking achievements, UAE women are charting frontiers, proving that the sky is not the limit, it’s just the beginning,” she said.