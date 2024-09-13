Dubai: Benjamin Abalos Jr, Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government of the Republic of the Philippines, recently visited the Dubai Police General Headquarters where he was welcomed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Abalos Jr and Lt. General Al Marri discussed strategies to strengthen cooperation and enhance the bilateral relations between their countries in security and policing.

The officials also addressed topics of mutual interest and explored Dubai Police’s critical practices and achievements in preventing crime.

The Philippine official was presented with statistics highlighting Dubai Police’s achievements in preventing various forms of crime. He also gained insights into the level of international cooperation of the force in combating organised and transnational crime, collaborating with security and law enforcement agencies worldwide to ensure safety and security in communities around the globe.

Latest servcies

Lt. Gen. Al Marri then accompanied the Abalos Jr to the Command and Control Centre, where they were briefed about the latest services and initiatives that enhance security and safety in the emirate.

They also learnt about the Centre’s equipment and latest additions, such as the 3D map covering Dubai and the patrol dispatching system that ensures swift and efficient response to reports and emergency calls.

During the visit, the Philippine Secretary of Interior was also briefed on the ‘Drone Box’ system, a platform designed for launching automated drones in the emirate. This system aims to reduce response times for critical emergencies to one minute and assist in crime detection.

He also watched a short film that showcased Dubai Police’s response to an incident within an impressive time frame.