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Rupali Mandhanya on Financial Leadership: From accuracy to strategic decision-making

Driving innovation through financial expertise and collaboration

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Rupali Mandhanya on Financial Leadership: From accuracy to strategic decision-making

With over a decade of experience in the UAE, how has your approach to financial leadership evolved, and what key lessons have shaped your career?

When I began my career, I believed financial excellence was primarily about accuracy, compliance and delivering results. Over the past decade in the UAE, my perspective has evolved. Numbers become meaningful when we understand the business decisions behind them.

Working in a dynamic market has taught me to remain adaptable, think commercially and approach challenges with a broader perspective. Integrity remains non-negotiable, alongside continuous learning and clear communication.

My biggest lesson? A good finance professional explains what happened. A strong financial leader helps determine what should happen next.

How can finance professionals move beyond traditional number crunching to become strategic decision makers who drive innovation, business growth and long-term value?

Finance professionals have an opportunity to influence business direction far beyond financial reporting. We understand where resources are invested, where risks emerge and where opportunities may be overlooked.

The transition begins when we stop presenting numbers in isolation and start asking better questions. What drives profitability? Which investments create lasting value? How can financial discipline support innovation rather than restrict it?

Technology and automation are reducing repetitive tasks, allowing greater focus on analysis, forecasting and strategic collaboration.

Our responsibility is not simply to protect financial performance but to help businesses make confident, responsible decisions for the future.

What barriers continue to hold women back from senior finance leadership roles, and how can aspiring women professionals build the confidence and influence to break through them?

Finance leadership demands confidence, judgement and the courage to challenge assumptions. I believe technical competence must be accompanied by the confidence to express opinions, take ownership of decisions and pursue opportunities beyond familiar responsibilities.

My advice to aspiring women professionals is to invest in expertise, build meaningful relationships and recognise the value of their perspectives.

Equally important is creating workplaces where women mentor and advocate for one another. Leadership grows stronger when talent is recognised and women have opportunities to contribute at the highest levels.

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