More than 1000 students explored the opportunities at the Tawdheef x Zaheb event
Abu Dhabi: Emarati Jobseekers met more than 100 hiring companies directly, while also accessing a ground to practise interviews and get free career advice at UAE’s flagship Emiratisation career fair, Tawdheef × Zaheb, held from 17 to 19 November, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi.
The 3-days long event was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government and Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council.
The event provided an exclusive ground for Emirati students to meet and explore the existing and new jobs the market provides. Jobseekers can hold direct recruiter meetings throughout the day, giving them face-to-face access to hiring companies without going through online application portals.
Visitors were asked to present their emirates ID at the entrance to ensure exclusivity for Emirati's, and each exhibitor had something for the visitors, including freebies, workshops and the opportunity to apply.
For some Emirati's, the career fair was an opportunity for growth, for some it was a steppingstone. Some saw the opportunity as a means to build stronger careers.
Maryam Adnan Alhammadi, Graphic Designer and Content Creator, working in the Hospitality sector said she is at the event with her sister Fatema Adnan Alhammadi.
For Maryam, the fair is the place for exploring new opportunities. To her, the hospitality sector is an industry built around human connections, cultural diversity, and meaningful experiences. At the event, she looked for similar values.
“I believe this background aligns well with Modon's vision of creating destinations that bring people and communities together.” However, the highlight of the day for her was K9 husky at the event.
Adding to her, was Fatema, 23-year-old- accounting graduate. As a child, she dreamt of being a police officer, just like her father, but growing up, that just didn’t work for her.
“I joined higher college of technology. I chose business. I actually wanted to study quality management, but then when I first studied the first accounting class, I was like, yeah, I should be studying accounting.”
To her, the event was an open ground of opportunity. “I'm here to find better opportunities for my career growth, and luckily I've been actually interviewed for a job position here.”
But as a Genz, the event had more to offer her. “I like that they have portrait drawing, like live portrait drawing here,” she added.
Holding onto the freebies from Etihad, was Mariam Alremeithi, a 22-year-old law graduate from the University of Manchester. who excitedly showed a pack of stickers and a customised travel pass with her own avatar.
She said such events are of great importance for new graduates, who often lack direction. “I think them educating us about their businesses and like giving us more information about what they do and how it's going to look like when we work there is also very interesting.”
“Honestly, it's getting to know more about the businesses,” she said as she specifically learned that PwC offers a graduate program at the event grounds.
Oragnisations like NMDC, Etisalat, Pwc and others at the event grounds opened their doors of opportunity to students across the region.
“Investing in Emirati talent is an investment in the UAE’s future,” said Khaled Bin Braik, UAE Country Senior Partner and Emiratisation Leader, PwC Middle East.
Through their Watani programme, PwC is creating meaningful career pathways that give UAE Nationals the experience, skills and opportunities to grow, lead and make an impact.
“With more than 250 Emiratis across our business today, we are proud of the progress we have made, but our ambition goes further. Our continued participation in leading career fairs such as Ru’ya reflects our commitment to connecting with the next generation of Emirati business leaders,” he added.
This year’s edition also introduces a new Entrepreneurship Zone, connecting Emirati talent with startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The zone provided an alternative route for those interested in working with or building new ventures.
They displayed craftsmanship and traditional products that were sold by SMEs.
Alongside the recruitment floor, the programme features career counselling, CV reviews, mock interviews and expert-led workshops. They also had the Youth Talk Workshop named, “Create Opportunities, Don’t Wait for Them.” Mock interviews took place on-ground, allowing candidates to rehearse before meeting employers and even raise their concerns.
A Professional CV Photo Studio provided under the theme “Photos on CVs – A Picture Paints a Thousand Words,” offered graduates and visitors, professional photographs for their applications.
Some booths had portals to apply for jobs online right at the event while some companies were interviewing individuals for active roles at their organisation.
Organised by inD, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan, the three-day event marks its 20th edition. More than 100 employers from the public and private sectors will meet Emirati jobseekers, graduates and professionals.