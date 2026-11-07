‘UAE is our home’: More than 55,000 attend Emirates Loves Syria celebration in Dubai

Ahmad Al Sharaa, President of Syria, has joined the celebrations through a televised address to members of the Syrian community in the Emirates. The event has also been attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The event, which has highlighted the longstanding ties between the UAE and Syria, has gathered families, business leaders, prominent Syrian personalities, and residents for an evening of music, food, and cultural activities.

Dubai: A celebration of Syrian culture, heritage, and community spirit brought together more than 55,000 people at Zabeel Park on November 7, as the UAE hosted the second edition of “Emirates Loves Syria.”

He has commended the Syrian community’s contribution to the UAE’s development, regarding its members as a distinguished example of giving and achievement.

“Relations between the UAE and Syria are rooted in history and constantly renewed, built on mutual respect, sincere brotherhood and positive coexistence,” said Sheikh Nahyan.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Nahyan has reaffirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supports efforts and initiatives aimed at advancing Syria and bringing security, peace, and stability to all its regions.

Describing Syria as a land of ancient civilisation and lasting contributions to humanity, he has underscored the country’s historical landmarks, including Palmyra.

Sheikh Nahyan has pointed out that Syrians in the Emirates serve as an important bridge for strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two peoples.

He added that the country’s safety, people, and leadership all contribute to making residents feel welcome.

“The UAE's recognition and what it does for the Syrian people’s needs is amazing. It makes me very proud being a Syrian in the UAE,” Estfan told Gulf News.

Fadi Estfan, who works in business development and has lived in the UAE for 25 years, has noted that the country’s recognition of Syria and its support for the needs of the Syrian people made him proud.

She has praised the friendly atmosphere, saying the warmth of the people and the opportunity to enjoy the occasion with families made the celebration special.

Nabila Shabana, a singer who has lived in the UAE for 13 years, has bared that she was so excited about the opportunity to see Assala again after a long time.

Excitement has been high among visitors looking forward to seeing Syrian singer Assala Nasri perform at the event.

“Thank you so much for this event and the chance to celebrate with our families.”

Shabana has also thanked the organisers for creating an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate their shared connections.

“I love everything about the UAE. I’ve been here for 13 years. I love Dubai. This country is in my heart. I'm always excited about living here and I thank God for that.”

She has a special mention for one of her favourite foods at the event, shawarma.

“I love celebrating here with my family. The UAE is my home and I love it,” said Majd.

Talia Majd, a student in Abu Dhabi who has lived in the UAE for 10 years, has mentioned that she was happy to celebrate with her family.

For younger residents, the event has offered an opportunity to celebrate their Syrian identity while appreciating the country they have grown up in.

Food has been another major attraction, with 40 restaurants and kiosks serving authentic Syrian dishes. 30 stalls have also given Syrian home businesses an opportunity to show their products and connect with visitors.

Beyond the performances, the event has offered visitors an opportunity to explore Syria’s rich cultural and historical heritage. An open exhibition has showcased the country’s history, while an interactive photo zone recreated familiar settings from Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Tartus, and Daraa.

Meanwhile, the gathering has reflected the UAE’s multicultural character, bringing together people from different backgrounds through a shared appreciation of culture, heritage, and community.

For the thousands of Syrians who have attended, their message is that they could celebrate their roots while continuing to build their lives in a country they proudly call home.

In addition, the celebration has recognised Syrian achievers living in the UAE for their contributions across several fields, including art, media, medicine, business, and design.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.