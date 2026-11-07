‘UAE is our home’: More than 55,000 attend Emirates Loves Syria celebration in Dubai

Syrian residents celebrate their heritage with music, food, and family activities
Dubai: A celebration of Syrian culture, heritage, and community spirit brought together more than 55,000 people at Zabeel Park on November 7, as the UAE hosted the second edition of “Emirates Loves Syria.”
The event, which has highlighted the longstanding ties between the UAE and Syria, has gathered families, business leaders, prominent Syrian personalities, and residents for an evening of music, food, and cultural activities.
Ahmad Al Sharaa, President of Syria, has joined the celebrations through a televised address to members of the Syrian community in the Emirates. The event has also been attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.
Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Nahyan has reaffirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supports efforts and initiatives aimed at advancing Syria and bringing security, peace, and stability to all its regions.
“Relations between the UAE and Syria are rooted in history and constantly renewed, built on mutual respect, sincere brotherhood and positive coexistence,” said Sheikh Nahyan.
He has commended the Syrian community’s contribution to the UAE’s development, regarding its members as a distinguished example of giving and achievement.
Sheikh Nahyan has pointed out that Syrians in the Emirates serve as an important bridge for strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two peoples.
Describing Syria as a land of ancient civilisation and lasting contributions to humanity, he has underscored the country’s historical landmarks, including Palmyra.
Fadi Estfan, who works in business development and has lived in the UAE for 25 years, has noted that the country’s recognition of Syria and its support for the needs of the Syrian people made him proud.
“The UAE's recognition and what it does for the Syrian people’s needs is amazing. It makes me very proud being a Syrian in the UAE,” Estfan told Gulf News.
He added that the country’s safety, people, and leadership all contribute to making residents feel welcome.
His message to fellow Syrians is, “Be proud as a Syrian and love yourself.”
Excitement has been high among visitors looking forward to seeing Syrian singer Assala Nasri perform at the event.
Nabila Shabana, a singer who has lived in the UAE for 13 years, has bared that she was so excited about the opportunity to see Assala again after a long time.
“I'm excited because Assala is coming today. It’s been a long time since I saw her,” shared Shabana.
She has praised the friendly atmosphere, saying the warmth of the people and the opportunity to enjoy the occasion with families made the celebration special.
“I love everything about the UAE. I’ve been here for 13 years. I love Dubai. This country is in my heart. I'm always excited about living here and I thank God for that.”
Shabana has also thanked the organisers for creating an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate their shared connections.
“Thank you so much for this event and the chance to celebrate with our families.”
For younger residents, the event has offered an opportunity to celebrate their Syrian identity while appreciating the country they have grown up in.
Talia Majd, a student in Abu Dhabi who has lived in the UAE for 10 years, has mentioned that she was happy to celebrate with her family.
“I love celebrating here with my family. The UAE is my home and I love it,” said Majd.
She has a special mention for one of her favourite foods at the event, shawarma.
“I like the shawarma here. It’s so tasty and good.”
Meanwhile, the gathering has reflected the UAE’s multicultural character, bringing together people from different backgrounds through a shared appreciation of culture, heritage, and community.
Beyond the performances, the event has offered visitors an opportunity to explore Syria’s rich cultural and historical heritage. An open exhibition has showcased the country’s history, while an interactive photo zone recreated familiar settings from Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Tartus, and Daraa.
Food has been another major attraction, with 40 restaurants and kiosks serving authentic Syrian dishes. 30 stalls have also given Syrian home businesses an opportunity to show their products and connect with visitors.
The programme has included panel discussions, family activities, and appearances by content creators serving as event ambassadors.
In addition, the celebration has recognised Syrian achievers living in the UAE for their contributions across several fields, including art, media, medicine, business, and design.
For the thousands of Syrians who have attended, their message is that they could celebrate their roots while continuing to build their lives in a country they proudly call home.