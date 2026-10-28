GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iraqi PM visits Syria as neighbours seek to boost economic ties

It is the first visit by an Iraqi prime minister since Sharaa took power

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In an interview broadcast on Tuesday by Iraqi television channel Dijlah, Sharaa welcomed Zaidi's visit and said that "in the past year and a half, something positive has been built in Syrian-Iraqi relations, particularly in economic matters".
In an interview broadcast on Tuesday by Iraqi television channel Dijlah, Sharaa welcomed Zaidi's visit and said that "in the past year and a half, something positive has been built in Syrian-Iraqi relations, particularly in economic matters".
AFP file

DAMASCUS Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi arrived in Damascus on Wednesday and was met by President Ahmed Al Sharaa, Syrian state media said, as the neighbours seek to bolster economic and energy cooperation.

It is the first visit by an Iraqi prime minister since Sharaa's Islamist authorities took power after toppling longtime Syrian ruler Bashar Al Assad in December 2024 following more than 13 years of civil war.

Baghdad had initially dealt cautiously with the new Syrian authorities, though senior Iraqi political, intelligence and judicial officials have visited Damascus since Assad's ouster.

Sharaa received Zaidi and his accompanying delegation at Damascus international airport, Syrian state television reported.

Iraq is seeking to strengthen ties with a neighbour with whom it shares a 600-kilometre (370-mile) border, while Syria is working to become a transit hub for global trade, particularly as countries look for alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharaa and Zaidi also met last month in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday by Iraqi television channel Dijlah, Sharaa welcomed Zaidi's visit and said that "in the past year and a half, something positive has been built in Syrian-Iraqi relations, particularly in economic matters".

He said his Sunni-majority country sees ties with predominantly Shiite Iraq in terms of their "great historical and economic commonalities" rather than sectarian terms.

Iraq recently began exporting limited quantities of oil through Syria, after maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted following the outbreak of the Middle East war earlier this year.

In July, Damascus and Baghdad signed a memorandum of understanding to revive a pipeline for transporting oil from Iraq to Syria's coast, linking Iraqi production to export markets in the Mediterranean and beyond.

In February, the United States transferred over 5,700 Daesh group detainees from more than 60 countries to Iraq, after they had been held for years at prisons in north and northeast Syria administered by Kurdish forces.

In Tuesday's interview, Sharaa said some of the around 3,000 Syrian detainees transferred to Iraq had "no connection" to IS, with efforts underway to categorise them, examine Syria's responsibility and possibilities for repatriation.

Last year Sharaa, a former militant who was imprisoned in Iraq for years after the US-led invasion of 2003 on charges of belonging to Al-Qaeda, missed an Arab League summit hosted by Baghdad after several powerful Iraqi politicians voiced opposition to his visit.

Related Topics:
SyriaIraq

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Six French nationals were sentenced to life imprisonment and a seventh to 15 years in prison after convicting them of membership in the Daesh terrorist group.

Iraq sentences six French Daesh militants to life

1m read
More than 15,000 people attended, including Iraqi residents, Emiratis, and members of other communities

Over 15,000 people celebrate Iraq in Dubai

6m read
Members of the Iraqi security forces, participate in a military parade marking the withdrawal of the US-led coalition from Iraq, in Baghdad on September 30, 2026.

US exits Iraq as Trump vows Iran war ending ‘very soon’

2m read
Speaking at a keynote session at the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai, Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa said Syria’s stability would benefit not only the country itself but the wider region, positioning it as a secure trade corridor linking East and West and as part of global supply chains.

AMS 2026: Syria now a great opportunity, says Al Sharaa

3m read