Syrian president arrives in US for landmark visit

Al Al Sharaa’s White House visit: Key facts

First Syrian leader to visit Washington since 1946, with a meeting at the White House scheduled for Monday.

Detained in 2004 at a US-run prison in Iraq after joining Al Qaida-linked militants fighting American forces; later renounced extremism.

Led rebel forces that ousted Bashar Assad in December 2024, ending Syria’s 14-year civil war.

Met Donald Trump in May 2025 in Saudi Arabia, after which the US began lifting decades-old sanctions on Syria.

At his White House meeting, he is expected to sign Syria’s entry into the US-led coalition against Daesh.

Will press in Washington for a full repeal of the Caesar Act, whose sanctions were imposed on Assad’s government; the UN lifted personal sanctions on Al Sharaa last week.

Caesar Act repeal has cleared the Senate but awaits a House vote, with some lawmakers seeking conditions tied to minority rights and regional security.

Israel-Syria talks continue over a potential demilitarised zone south of Damascus as part of a broader regional realignment.