GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Damascus, Syria in June 2026

Service will operate four weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways
Etihad

Dubai: Etihad Airways is set to expand its Middle East network with the launch of direct flights to Damascus, Syria, starting June 2026.

The new route responds to rising demand from travellers in the UAE and GCC seeking direct connections to Damascus, while also providing Syrians with seamless access to Abu Dhabi and Etihad’s global network through Zayed International Airport.

Service will operate four weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft, offering eight Business class seats and 150 Economy seats per flight.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most.

"We are proud to expand our network into Damascus – one of the world’s most historic and culturally important cities – and to support the Syrian population with direct links to and from Abu Dhabi, as well as convenient onward connections across our global network.”

The Damascus route is part of Etihad’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its Middle East presence and provide travellers with enhanced connectivity to key regional and international destinations.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelEtihad Airways

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: New flights to Assiut, Egypt

1m read
Medical emergency forces Etihad flight to divert to Vienna.

Etihad Chicago flight diverted after medical emergency

1m read
SpaceX's Starship is seen on the launchpad in Starbase, Texas.

SpaceX calls off Starship megarocket launch

3m read
Etihad Rail to make Abu Dhabi, Fujairah trips easier

Etihad Rail to make Abu Dhabi, Fujairah trips easier

2m read