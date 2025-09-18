Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Damascus, Syria in June 2026

Service will operate four weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft
Dubai: Etihad Airways is set to expand its Middle East network with the launch of direct flights to Damascus, Syria, starting June 2026.
The new route responds to rising demand from travellers in the UAE and GCC seeking direct connections to Damascus, while also providing Syrians with seamless access to Abu Dhabi and Etihad’s global network through Zayed International Airport.
Service will operate four weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft, offering eight Business class seats and 150 Economy seats per flight.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most.
"We are proud to expand our network into Damascus – one of the world’s most historic and culturally important cities – and to support the Syrian population with direct links to and from Abu Dhabi, as well as convenient onward connections across our global network.”
The Damascus route is part of Etihad’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its Middle East presence and provide travellers with enhanced connectivity to key regional and international destinations.
