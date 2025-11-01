Syria's president moves against brother in corruption drive

According to sources, Jamal had established office shortly after his brother assumed power
Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa has ordered the closure of his brother’s commercial office in Damascus after allegations surfaced that the businessman exploited his family ties for personal gain, according to a Reuters report.
The move, sealed “with red wax,” marks the latest step in Al Sharaa’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting figures within his newly formed government.
The report said the president was prompted to act after noticing that more than 100 government officials had arrived at a former opposition base in luxury sports cars.
Al Sharaa subsequently ordered civil servants who owned such vehicles to surrender their keys or face investigations for illicit enrichment.
The anti-graft drive has now extended to Al Sharaa’s own family. His elder brother, Jamal Al Sharaa, was among those affected when authorities shut down his business office in Damascus and barred government entities from dealing with him.
According to well-informed sources, Jamal had established the office shortly after his brother assumed power, managing various ventures in trade, tourism, and import-export.
In August, the president reportedly ordered the closure of the office following accusations that Jamal leveraged his presidential connection to secure meetings with government officials for personal benefit.
Photographs showed the office sealed with red wax earlier this month. The Syrian Ministry of Information confirmed the closure, saying, “Jamal Al Sharaa is not permitted to conduct investment or commercial activity. The presidency has made it clear that he holds no official position.”
Following the closure, the president convened a private family meeting attended by his 79-year-old father, warning relatives against using the family name for personal or financial advantage, according to a family member who spoke to Reuters.
Jamal Al Sharaa denied the allegations in a statement to the news agency, saying he “owns no private office or business operations in Damascus” and called reports of his commercial dealings “baseless fabrications.”
The Reuters report also described an unpublicized meeting at a military base in Idlib, where the president reprimanded officials and business leaders over displays of wealth.
“I didn’t realize government salaries were this generous,” Al Sharaa reportedly said, pointing to the row of luxury cars outside. “Have they forgotten they are sons of the revolution?”
Officials present said the president ordered those with luxury vehicles to surrender their keys immediately or face investigation. Some reportedly complied on the spot.
