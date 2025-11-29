GOLD/FOREX
UAE condemns Israeli escalation in Syria

Ministry urges global action after strikes on Damascus-area villages

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Syrian Civil Defence workers check a house that was destroyed during an Israeli forces raid in the southern Syrian village of Beit Jin, Syria, on Friday, November 28, 2025.
AP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned the “serious Israeli escalation” in Syria, after strikes on villages in the Damascus countryside, saying the attacks represent an unacceptable violation of Syrian sovereignty and a threat to the country’s security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to take immediate action to halt repeated attacks on Syrian territory and to prevent further escalation that could fuel tensions and endanger regional and international peace.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
UAESyria

