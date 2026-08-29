Kufiyas, flags, music, and food: Thousands gather in Dubai for inaugural celebration of Palestinian culture

Over 50,000 people have attended the inaugural “Emirates Loves Palestine,” held at Expo City Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

For one day, Dubai has become a place where many Palestinians said they could feel a little closer to home.

Dubai: Palestinian and UAE flags waved above a sea of kufiyas as music filled the halls of Dubai Exhibition Centre on Saturday, August 29. Families gathered around traditional food, children watched performers take the stage, and friends embraced after meeting under one roof.

The celebration has brought together Palestinians, Emiratis, and residents of different nationalities through music, folk arts, comedy, food, crafts, and heritage displays.

"This gathering confirms that the relations between the United Arab Emirates and Palestine are deeply rooted and ever renewing relations, resting on firm fraternal bonds between the two peoples, and on a shared belief in the values of peace, coexistence, and human solidarity," remarked Sheikh Nahyan.

“The logo says ‘Emirates Loves Palestine’ but today I confirmed that Palestine absolutely loves the UAE. The UAE has grown and evolved to become this beautiful agglomeration of many different nationalities, sharing the same concept of loving one another, which is fascinating.”

For him, however, the numbers have mattered less than what he saw around him.

“It’s not the first time that I see something like this. I don’t know how many people are here but definitely over 30,000 people and they’re all celebrating Palestine through wearing the ‘kufiya’ and raising the flags,” Sakik told Gulf News.

Tarek Sakik, a Palestinian video content creator and podcaster who has lived in the UAE for more than 20 years, has noted that the sight of the crowd captured the spirit of the day.

She added, “We are so thankful for this big event. It reflects the huge community of Palestinians on this land. We are so grateful for Emirates to celebrate the Palestinian heritage and culture.”

“It’s a very important event, a thank you message of Emirates to Palestine and its people,” Al Ramahi told the media.

Abeer Al Ramahi, ambassador of the state of Palestine to the UAE, has described the gathering as an important message of appreciation.

Moreover, he has brought his friends who had little knowledge of Palestine.

“It’s the best place to be surrounded by Palestinians and learn about Palestinian culture, music, and food,” shared Naser.

For Fuad Naser, the most powerful part has been the feeling of being surrounded by his community.

“I wish it will even run for four days because one day is not enough. Everyone is so happy and proud to be in such atmosphere.”

“We even have some friends from Ireland here and they don’t know about Palestine’s history and this place showcases everything about our country. To be here, feeling like I’m in Palestine, it’s amazing.”

“I’m very excited attending this event. The atmosphere reminds me of how much Palestine is loved and how much people are supporting Palestine,” exclaimed Younis.

For younger visitors, the celebration has offered a different but equally meaningful connection. Taleen Younis, a Year 2 student in Dubai, has highlighted that the atmosphere showed her how much Palestine is supported.

“My favourite part is when all the artists come up the stage and show us their talents. I love the vibes here, especially how the UAE gave us the chance to participate in this beautiful event,” added Kenan.

“You could see people dancing on the side, talking to each other, eating, and having fun. I thank the Emirates for this event,” stated Jawabra.

On the other hand, Rayan Jaber Jawabra, a Year 12 student from Sharjah, has pointed out that the event allowed Palestinian families to experience traditions reminiscent of home.

“It’s a great platform for the culture to be portrayed and presented back to the locals so everyone can get the chance to see, feel, and experience it. It’s a beautiful scene that has put us altogether and we’re very excited to be here,” explained Dagga.

The celebration have also brought together Palestinian entrepreneurs and community organisations. Basem Abu Dagga, board member of the Palestinian Business Council, has emphasised that the event offered a platform to share Palestinian culture with the wider community.

A Palestinian Investment Forum has been scheduled to launch in October, while an upcoming visit by the Palestinian Stock Exchange and a delegation from Palestinian universities have also been planned.

The Palestinian Business Council has also been working to strengthen links among Palestinian businesses and expand relationships with Emirati companies.

“We’re so happy and proud to live in such country full of love and humanity. This event has amazing and positive vibes. We’re enjoying everything here and we met many of our friends and relatives.”

Rasha Mohammed Jawabra, who has lived in the UAE for 17 years, has expressed how proud she was to celebrate her heritage in the country she calls home.

For families who have spent years in the UAE, the event was a chance to reconnect with friends and relatives.

For the thousands who have attended, the celebration was more than a day of Palestinian music, food, and traditions. It has been a reflection of the UAE’s multicultural spirit, a place where communities can hold on to their roots while sharing them proudly with others.

Organised by the “Emirates Loves Palestine” page in partnership with the UAE-Palestinian Friendship Club and the Palestinian Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the event has formed part of the wider “Emirates Loves” series celebrating the cultures and contributions of communities across the UAE.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.