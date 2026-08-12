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'UAE committed to empowering youth': UAE President

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed speaks of pride in the next generation on International Youth Day

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

UAE president His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted a message expressing his confidence in the youth of the nation on International Youth Day (August 12, 2026).

In a social media post, he wrote: “On International Youth Day, we reaffirm our deep-rooted confidence in the youth of the UAE and underscore our pride in their ongoing contributions to our nation’s development.

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“By embracing innovation and leadership, young people are central to achieving a future in which opportunity can grow for all. The UAE is determined to continue empowering youth as a lasting investment in the shared progress and prosperity of our world.”

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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