'UAE committed to empowering youth': UAE President

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed speaks of pride in the next generation on International Youth Day
UAE president His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted a message expressing his confidence in the youth of the nation on International Youth Day (August 12, 2026).
In a social media post, he wrote: “On International Youth Day, we reaffirm our deep-rooted confidence in the youth of the UAE and underscore our pride in their ongoing contributions to our nation’s development.
“By embracing innovation and leadership, young people are central to achieving a future in which opportunity can grow for all. The UAE is determined to continue empowering youth as a lasting investment in the shared progress and prosperity of our world.”