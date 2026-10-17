‘It warms our hearts’: Over 15,000 people celebrate Iraq in Dubai

Thousands gathered to celebrate the community’s heritage, bonds between UAE and Iraq
Dubai: UAE and Iraqi flags waved side by side as more than 15,000 have gathered at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai on October 17 for the second edition of “Emirates Loves Iraq,” a celebration filled with traditional music, food, cultural displays, and memories of home.
Families, students, and visitors from different nationalities have explored installations inspired by Iraq’s historic landmarks, sampled traditional dishes, and watched live performances celebrating the country’s heritage.
For many Iraqi expatriates, the event has offered an opportunity to reconnect with their roots, meet fellow countrymen, and share their culture with the wider UAE community.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has attended the celebration, alongside Samer Salman Abed, acting consul-general of Iraq in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Diplomats and figures from the business, cultural, and social sectors have also joined the gathering.
Now in its second year, the event has been built on the success of its inaugural edition, bringing Iraq’s rich heritage closer to UAE residents while celebrating the longstanding ties between the two countries and their peoples.
Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Nahyan has welcomed the Iraqi community and highlighted the close relationship between the two nations.
“We come together once again for the public celebration of the Iraqi community in the country, through which you express your love for the UAE and the UAE’s love for you, as well as your great pride in the close fraternal ties between our two brotherly nations,” remarked Sheikh Nahyan.
He added, “Welcome, brothers and sisters, to this beloved country, whose journey is guided by coexistence, brotherhood, humanity, and a warm welcome to fellow Arabs and friends who live alongside us in peace and safety.”
According to Rashed Al Tamimi, director of Emirates Loves, the aim has been to build on the success of the first edition and create a more inclusive experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.
The venue has offered visitors a journey through Iraqi history and culture. An entrance inspired by the historic Ishtar Gate has welcomed guests, while a recreation of Al Mutanabbi Street, one of Baghdad’s best-known literary and cultural hubs, celebrated Iraq’s longstanding connection with books, poetry, and intellectual life.
Other installations have drawn inspiration from the Malwiya Minaret of Samarra and traditional Iraqi architecture. Interactive photo zones have showcased the cultural and architectural identities of Baghdad, Basra, Nineveh, Babylon, Najaf, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah.
“We wanted to create a journey for Iraqis to discover and relive their traditions, their culture, and reminisce on all the beautiful memories they have from their home country,” Al Tamimi told Gulf News during an interview on the sidelines of the event.
He has emphasised that the celebration was also designed for non-Iraqi visitors, giving them an opportunity to discover the country through its culture and traditions.
Traditional Iraqi food, an art exhibition, and a dedicated children’s area featuring heritage-inspired activities added to the experience. The entertainment programme have included performances by singers Rahma Riad and Mahmoud Al Turki, along with content creators Loay Sahi, Mina Al Shaikhly, and Zainab Al Eqabi.
Moreover, the event has honoured Iraqi residents who made notable contributions in medicine, academia, culture, the arts, architecture, and business.
For Al Tamimi, the gathering has demonstrated how relationships between countries extend beyond diplomacy.
“Relations between countries don't thrive only on a political level, but also on a community level. Here, in this hall, you see diplomats, you see singers, you see people from the community, and children from school, all coming together to celebrate Iraq. This is a living proof that the UAE is home and it always welcomes and embraces all different nationalities and countries.”
Social media influencer Al Eqabi, who has lived in the UAE for 26 years, has noted that the celebration has been an opportunity to share Iraqi traditions and strengthen her appreciation for the country she considers her second home.
She has bared that the event offered an important opportunity for younger generations to learn about Iraq and its culture.
“It’s amazing because it also allows the younger generation to know more about their home country. It’s a great opportunity for us, altogether, to reshare our culture and celebrate it,” shared Al Eqabi.
She has welcomed the UAE's efforts to organise celebrations that bring different nationalities together, saying such initiatives allow communities to share their cultures while feeling accepted and at home.
“In the UAE, there are so many nationalities and it’s always beautiful to see how we definitely feel home. It’s home sweet home and home away from home. With these celebrations, you feel like you’re not a stranger at all.”
For Abdulla Ameen, a doctor who has lived in the UAE for more than 20 years, the gathering has been about familiar sounds, faces, and memories that connect people to their homeland.
Meeting fellow Iraqis and listening to Iraqi songs have given him a feeling of being surrounded by family, even while living far from home.
“When we come together with all other Iraqis here in the UAE, it’s very nice, it’s a warm feeling. You feel like you are coming together with your family,” described Ameen.
He has stressed that cultural gatherings are important for Iraqi expats living abroad, helping them maintain relationships with fellow citizens and keep memories of their homeland alive.
“All these activities, bring memories of your country, of your home, and of your family also.”
On the other hand, Ritaj Al Makawi, a Year 12 student who has lived in the UAE for four years, the event has offered a lively introduction to the many aspects of Iraqi culture.
From the food and music to the way people interacted, she has pointed out that the experience made the celebration enjoyable and welcoming.
“I feel so happy that I’m part of such an event. I love the food, I love how it was organised, I love the songs, the way they talk, the way they interact, everything. It’s such an amazing place,” exclaimed Al Makawi.
She has highlighted the importance of cultural events in helping people from different backgrounds understand Iraq and its traditions.
“Events like this is important to be celebrated because a lot of people will get to know the Iraqi culture, the Iraqi people, their food, and how their culture goes in real life.”
Meanwhile, Islam Ajlan, a Grade 9 student who has lived in the UAE for a year, has attended the celebration with his sister and nephew.
For him, the event has been a reminder of how cultural gatherings can create a sense of belonging for people living away from their home countries.
“It's very nice of the UAE and Emirates Loves to do this Iraq event for us and it really warms our hearts. I feel at home here,” said Ajlan.
He has also praised the Emirates’ role in bringing people of different nationalities together, regarding the country as a hub for communities from around the world.
“I think the UAE is a hub for all the people as a whole. It’s good for peace and it brings us all together.”
For the thousands who have attended, Emirates Loves Iraq has been an opportunity to celebrate where they came from while sharing their traditions with the country they now call home.