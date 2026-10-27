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Iraq sentences six French Daesh militants to life imprisonment, seventh to 15 years

Seven French nationals convicted of Daesh membership after being transferred from Syria

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Six French nationals were sentenced to life imprisonment and a seventh to 15 years in prison after convicting them of membership in the Daesh terrorist group.
Six French nationals were sentenced to life imprisonment and a seventh to 15 years in prison after convicting them of membership in the Daesh terrorist group.
INA

Dubai: An Iraqi court has sentenced six French nationals to life imprisonment and a seventh to 15 years in prison after convicting them of membership in the Daesh terrorist group, the country's Supreme Judicial Council announced on Tuesday.

The council said the Al Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad handed down the sentences in the presence of the defendants' lawyers and representatives of the French embassy in Iraq, according to a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

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The seven convicts were classified as "highly dangerous" because of their roles in threatening Iraq's national security, destabilising Iraq and Syria, and involvement in inciting terrorist attacks in other countries, the council said.

The convicted men were among a group of 47 French nationals transferred to Iraqi authorities last year from northeastern Syria.

The council said the Karkh First Investigation Court had investigated the suspects before referring them to the competent criminal court in accordance with established legal procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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