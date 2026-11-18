Rulings bring to 16 the number of French nationals convicted after transfer from Syria
Dubai: An Iraqi court on Wednesday sentenced six French nationals to life imprisonment after convicting them of membership of Daesh (ISIS), the country's judiciary said.
Al Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad handed down the sentences in the presence of the defendants' lawyers and representatives of the French embassy in Iraq, according to a statement issued by the judiciary's media office.
The latest rulings bring to 16 the total number of French nationals convicted in the case after Iraqi authorities took custody of them following their transfer from northeastern Syria, the statement said.
The judiciary said the Karkh First Investigation Court had conducted the investigation with support from the National Centre for International Judicial Cooperation, which helped examine evidence and documents using its national database before referring the defendants for trial.
The sentences were issued under Articles 4(1) and 2(1) and (3) of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, with reference to Article 132(1) of the Penal Code, the statement added.