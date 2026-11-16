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Iraq and Jordan block Telegram on the same day: Here's why

Both countries announce restrictions on the messaging app within hours

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The regulator gave Telegram's operator 30 days to bring its operations into compliance with Iraqi regulations.
The regulator gave Telegram's operator 30 days to bring its operations into compliance with Iraqi regulations.
Reuters

Dubai: Iraq and Jordan announced the blocking of messaging app Telegram on Monday, November 16, citing national security concerns, the spread of extremist content and the platform's alleged misuse for cybercrime.

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission announced its decision just hours after Jordan's Public Security Directorate confirmed that Telegram had been blocked across the kingdom as part of efforts to strengthen digital security and protect users.

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The Iraqi regulator said the decision followed instructions from the prime minister after Telegram's operator failed to comply with the country's legal and regulatory requirements.

According to the commission, the company had failed to take the necessary steps to address content that violated Iraqi laws, prompting authorities to block the platform.

The regulator gave Telegram's operator 30 days to bring its operations into compliance with Iraqi regulations. 

Iraq cites extremism and cybercrime

In its statement, the commission said the restrictions were intended to prevent social media platforms from being exploited to spread extremist rhetoric, incite violence and hatred, facilitate cybercrime or threaten national security.

It explained that the measure was designed to compel Telegram to review content published through the application in Iraq, address violations and cooperate with the regulator under the country's legal framework.

The commission stressed that compliance with Iraqi laws and regulatory obligations was essential for digital platforms seeking to continue operating in the country.

It added that protecting society and safeguarding national security remained priorities in regulating digital services.

Jordan blocks Telegram

Earlier on Monday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced that Telegram had been blocked nationwide, citing concerns that the platform could facilitate extremist activities and cybercrime.

The directorate said the application had provided opportunities for spreading extremist ideologies and carrying out cybercrimes, posing risks to national security.

In a statement, it explained that regulating digital platforms was part of efforts to protect society from activities that could facilitate cybercrime, threats, blackmail and the dissemination of illegal content.

Authorities also cited concerns about attempts to spread extremism and radicalisation through digital platforms.

The directorate stressed that the restrictions were consistent with existing legislation and aimed to strengthen digital security, protect users and reduce unlawful practices associated with online platforms. 

Decision follows deadly church attack

Jordan's announcement came weeks after a deadly terrorist attack targeting a church in the town of Hammoud in the southern governorate of Karak.

The October 23 attack killed nine people and injured several others.

On Sunday, November 15, Jordan's State Security Court sentenced three men to death after convicting them of carrying out the attack.

Jordanian authorities have not publicly established a direct connection between the Telegram restrictions and the church attack.

The decisions by Iraq and Jordan were announced on the same day, although neither government indicated that the measures had been coordinated.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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