Career Fair to Project Manager, an inspiring success story at Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026
Abu Dhabi: When Yousef Mohammed Alali was preparing for his final college examinations in 2013, a career fair presented an opportunity he had been waiting for. Unable to attend in person, he sent his younger brother in his place, with copies of his CV to hand to prospective employers.
Among the stands his brother visited was one belonging to NPCC, now NMDC Energy, a company Alali had already hoped to join. "He called me and told me, 'Are you interested to join?'" Alali recalled during an interview at this year's Tawdheef x Zaheb. "I said yes, of course."
Less than a month later, the company contacted him. After graduating, he joined as a junior process engineer in 2013.
More than 13 years on, Alali is a project manager, having progressed through several engineering roles. Looking back, he said the opportunity came at a time when he had already set his sights on a particular career path.
Speaking at the sidelines of Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026, the UAE’s flagship career fair, Yousef Mohammed Alali, Project manager- NMDC Energy Onshore projects, said his interest in the company had developed during his college years, when its human resources representatives visited the campus to meet students and introduce them to the organisation.
He had already imagined himself working there even before the career fair.
"I wanted to join this company for a long time," he said, describing the eventual offer as a dream come true.
His career has since moved from process engineering to project engineering management and project management. He said the transition reflected an ambition he had held since childhood: to combine his interest in engineering with his organisational skills and ability to manage people. The work, he said, has rarely felt repetitive.
"Every day it's a new challenge, a new obstacle that we have to go through and be successful in," he said. "Life without challenges is lifeless."
Asked whether he would choose the same employer again, Alali recalled a conversation with a friend who had asked where he would work if he had complete freedom of choice.
"I answered without blinking," he said. "I said I will be in NMDC."
Two years after that conversation, he said his answer remained unchanged. The company provided the necessary enablers for success, including comprehensive training from technical team and the HR.
For young graduates entering the workforce today, however, the questions extend beyond securing a first job. The types of roles available, the skills employers expect and the opportunities to move into leadership positions are also shaping their career decisions.
That changing employment landscape was evident in conversations with employers at Tawdheef x Zaheb, where companies were discussing the skills and specialisations they expect to need as their industries evolve.
Mohammed Alqaydi, Chief Officer of People & Culture - NMDC Group, said marine engineering, artificial intelligence and sustainability engineering were among the areas where the sector faced challenges in finding suitable talent. Green energy and subsea engineering were also creating new areas of opportunity.
He said one misconception among jobseekers was that the dredging, marine and construction industries relied largely on conventional civil engineering.
"Behind it, huge technology, huge innovation and huge AI in the background," he said.
The changing nature of these industries means graduates may increasingly need to look beyond familiar degree titles when considering their career options. Technical knowledge remains important, but employers are also looking for people who can adapt to new technologies and work across different disciplines.
Alqaydi said the company works with universities to offer student placements lasting between one and two months, giving students an opportunity to gain exposure to the industry before entering the workforce.
He also outlined its graduate development initiatives, including Mahara, a two-year programme with six-monthly progress reviews and mentorship for fresh graduates.
For experienced employees, leadership development is another area of investment, he said.
Alqaydi said one of the first questions young people visiting the company's booth at the event tend to ask concerns their future career progression.
"The first thing they look at is ‘what my career will look like’," he said.
Their interest in how quickly they can progress also reflects changing expectations among younger jobseekers, he added.
For Emirati graduates, the question of career progression also intersects with the wider national effort to increase their representation in leadership and specialised roles across the private sector.
Alqaydi described preparing Emiratis for senior positions in industries traditionally reliant on expatriate expertise as a national responsibility. Expatriate professionals will continue to play a role in the sector, but developing national talent for key positions remains important to the industry's long-term growth, according to him.
For Alali, the career fair in 2013 became the starting point of a professional journey spanning more than a decade, even though his brother was the one who physically approached employers and handed over his CV.
What began as an effort to get his application in front of a prospective employer eventually led to a career in an industry he had long wanted to enter. Now, as a project manager, he said he remains interested in taking on greater responsibilities.
"The sky is the limit," he said. "I don't think I will stop here."
From having his brother represent him at a career fair in 2013 to becoming a project manager, Alali's journey reflects the ambitions, expectations and changing career paths of Emiratis entering the workforce.