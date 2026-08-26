How an Emirati engineer built a career in the UAE’s nuclear energy sector

From nuclear engineering pioneer to team leader, Alhmoudi’s career spans years of growth
When Waad Ali Hassan Saeed Alhmoudi chose engineering as her career, the UAE’s nuclear energy sector was still in its early stages.
Today, she is Head of Mechanical and Civil Engineering at Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), having progressed from being among the company’s first Emirati design engineers to leading a specialised engineering team.
Her journey began with an interest in understanding how things work and using technical knowledge to solve real challenges.
“Nuclear energy was still a developing sector in the UAE, and there was something exciting about entering a field that was new to the country and building expertise alongside it,” Alhmoudi said.
lhmoudi joined ENEC through its Energy Pioneers Program, launched in 2009 to prepare young Emiratis for careers supporting the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a concentration in nuclear engineering from Khalifa University before completing a master’s degree in engineering management at the University of Sharjah.
As one of ENEC’s first Emirati design engineers, she worked on engineering solutions and plant modifications supporting the safety and reliability of systems at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
“Working in nuclear energy has taught me the importance of precision and discipline, and the responsibility that comes with maintaining the highest standards of nuclear safety,” she said.
Her career eventually saw her take responsibility for ENEC’s Mechanical and Civil Engineering team.
Alhmoudi said leadership has shifted her focus from developing her own technical capabilities to supporting other engineers and sharing her experience.
The COVID-19 pandemic was one period that strengthened her understanding of that responsibility, as she and her colleagues continued their engineering work despite the difficult circumstances.
“It reminded me that behind every engineering task and technical decision is a wider responsibility to the country and community,” she said.
Alhmoudi said the UAE has created opportunities for Emirati women to pursue specialised education and careers in technical fields.
She said her own journey was supported by access to higher education, ENEC’s Energy Pioneers Program and continued professional development.
For young Emirati women considering engineering, her advice is to remain curious and not be discouraged by challenging or highly specialised fields.
“Be curious, ask questions and take every opportunity to learn. Technical expertise takes time to build, so patience and consistency are important,” she said.
Alhmoudi added that as more Emirati women enter engineering and take on leadership roles, they can also help make the path clearer for the next generation.