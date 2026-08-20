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British-Palestinian parents, teenage daughter die in sea off UK coast

Younger daughter remains critically ill after family gets into difficulty off Shoreham

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sussex Police identified The victims as Hassan El-Khawas, 55, his wife Zeina Alayn, 37, and their daughter Sara El-Khawas, 14. The family had travelled from their home in London to Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex on Tuesday.
Sussex Police identified The victims as Hassan El-Khawas, 55, his wife Zeina Alayn, 37, and their daughter Sara El-Khawas, 14. The family had travelled from their home in London to Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex on Tuesday.
Al Arab

Dubai: British-Palestinian couple and their 14-year-old daughter died after getting into difficulty in the sea off England’s south coast, while a younger daughter remains critically ill in hospital, police said.

Sussex Police identified the victims as Hassan El-Khawas, 55, his wife Zeina Alayn, 37, and their daughter Sara El-Khawas, 14. The family had travelled from their home in London to Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex on Tuesday.

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Police, paramedics, coastguard teams and lifeboat crews mounted a major rescue operation after four members of the family were pulled from the water near Shoreham Fort. Two air ambulances were also dispatched to the scene.

Police said CCTV footage and initial witness accounts indicated the deaths were the result of a tragic accident, with no evidence of third-party involvement. Investigations into exactly what happened remain under way.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain said the family encountered strong currents and that Sara became caught in a fishing net, prompting her father to try to free her. As conditions worsened, her mother and younger sister also entered the water in an attempt to help. Police said they had not confirmed reports that Sara became entangled in a net.

Two other children from the family, Yusuf and Malak, were on shore and are being cared for by an uncle, according to the Palestinian Forum.

The Palestinian embassy said the family were British citizens of Palestinian origin and had roots in the Rashidieh refugee camp in southern Lebanon. El-Khawas had moved to Britain about a decade ago, according to a neighbour.

Witnesses described rough seas and strong winds around the harbour, with residents warning that currents in the area can be dangerous.

Britain’s prime minister described the deaths as a terrible family tragedy and urged people to remain aware of the dangers of open-water swimming.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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