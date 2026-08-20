Younger daughter remains critically ill after family gets into difficulty off Shoreham
Dubai: British-Palestinian couple and their 14-year-old daughter died after getting into difficulty in the sea off England’s south coast, while a younger daughter remains critically ill in hospital, police said.
Sussex Police identified the victims as Hassan El-Khawas, 55, his wife Zeina Alayn, 37, and their daughter Sara El-Khawas, 14. The family had travelled from their home in London to Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex on Tuesday.
Police, paramedics, coastguard teams and lifeboat crews mounted a major rescue operation after four members of the family were pulled from the water near Shoreham Fort. Two air ambulances were also dispatched to the scene.
Police said CCTV footage and initial witness accounts indicated the deaths were the result of a tragic accident, with no evidence of third-party involvement. Investigations into exactly what happened remain under way.
The Palestinian Forum in Britain said the family encountered strong currents and that Sara became caught in a fishing net, prompting her father to try to free her. As conditions worsened, her mother and younger sister also entered the water in an attempt to help. Police said they had not confirmed reports that Sara became entangled in a net.
Two other children from the family, Yusuf and Malak, were on shore and are being cared for by an uncle, according to the Palestinian Forum.
The Palestinian embassy said the family were British citizens of Palestinian origin and had roots in the Rashidieh refugee camp in southern Lebanon. El-Khawas had moved to Britain about a decade ago, according to a neighbour.
Witnesses described rough seas and strong winds around the harbour, with residents warning that currents in the area can be dangerous.
Britain’s prime minister described the deaths as a terrible family tragedy and urged people to remain aware of the dangers of open-water swimming.