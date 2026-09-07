For a mom with dementia, a BTS trip to Chicago keeps Jimin’s name alive
Memories can fade, but some names can remain fixed in place. For a mother with dementia, the name was: Jimin.
Her daughter's decision to build a BTS trip to keep the memory alive, has gone viral on social media.
The story surfaced when the daughter, based overseas, posted online about bringing her mother to a BTS concert in Chicago. She explained that while her mother's day-to-day memory continues to slip away, the name Jimin remains untouched, and she wanted to give her mother the chance to hold onto that connection a little longer by planning the trip together.
A video capturing the moment she broke the news showed her mother's reaction after hearing, "Mom, I bought tickets so we can go see Jimin" — pure delight. According to her daughter, that excitement didn't fade during the journey either; on the flight, her mother kept singing and repeating, "I'm going to see my Jimin."
But the disconnect between what she remembered and what she understood became clear soon after filming ended. Her mother turned to ask again where Jimin actually was, and why they were bringing luggage at all. Her daughter later reflected on that gap: "Mom remembers Jimin, but she doesn't remember where we're going or why we're taking a plane."
Despite the confusion around logistics, the emotional thread held. Once in Chicago, the pair secured VIP access to watch the show together, and later stopped by a pop-up store, where the daughter picked out new Jimin merchandise to decorate her mother's bedroom back home. Photos from the trip show her mother beaming in a T-shirt printed with Jimin's name, an image that resonated widely with people who came across the post.
Looking back on the experience, the daughter said she felt an overwhelming sense of thanks for what the trip gave them both: "I don't know how I can ever repay Jimin for these small moments I was able to share with my mom."
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