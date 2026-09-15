Viral experiment passed 200 squats and left the New York mother sore for days
How many times does a young child say “Mom” in a day?
One mother decided to find out — and turned the answer into an unexpectedly brutal workout.
Jess Sharp, a 34-year-old mother from upstate New York, challenged herself to perform a squat every time her four-year-old daughter Amelia called her “Mom”.
She knew the number would probably be high.
She wasn’t quite prepared for what doing a squat for every single one would feel like.
By the time the challenge was over, Sharp had completed more than 200 squats — and it wasn’t even a full day.
Sharp shared the experiment on TikTok, explaining that instead of taking her usual morning walk, she would perform one squat each time she heard her daughter say the word.
Amelia proved to be an enthusiastic — if completely unaware — personal trainer.
The calls kept coming as the family went about its normal routine, forcing Sharp to stop repeatedly and squat.
Sharp later told the New York Post that she had expected to hear “Mom” frequently, but counting the calls while simultaneously exercising made the number feel very different.
The aftermath did too.
She said her legs were so sore that she struggled with stairs for two days.
The video struck a chord with other parents, many of whom joked that attempting the same challenge with several children would make the workout almost impossible.
Sharp hasn’t repeated the squat challenge, but the experiment inspired other variations.
In another version, her husband agreed to pay her $1 every time their daughter said “Mom” during the day.
That experiment produced an even more extraordinary result.
The final count was 405.
Sharp joked that she should have started charging her husband sooner.
She has also experimented with other short exercise challenges, including incorporating burpees into family life.
The attraction is obvious for busy parents: instead of finding a dedicated block of time for exercise, ordinary moments throughout the day become prompts to move.
But Sharp’s experiment was primarily a playful social-media challenge rather than a prescribed fitness routine — and doing hundreds of squats without preparation won’t be appropriate for everyone.
For parents watching the video, however, the biggest revelation may have had nothing to do with exercise.
More than 200 “Moms” before the day was finished?
Plenty seemed to know exactly how that feels.