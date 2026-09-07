For Dubai-based Sumit Augustine, the theory meets daily practice. She believes homework has value, with caveats. "I personally think homework is beneficial for children to refresh on the concepts at home but this would have to be age appropriate," she says, adding that it's pointless for the very young: "It would not be appropriate for pre kg or kg children to do homework because they are still young and they are coming to terms with attending school regularly so giving such small children homework so early in their life would defeat the purpose."