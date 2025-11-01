Discover 5 fun ways to make exercise a habit for kids, from football to family activities
Did someone say… football classes?
Sometimes that’s all your child needs to kick off their fitness journey — maybe a few lively hours of cricket or a fun swim session. And no, no one’s suggesting your child should hit the gym or spend 45 minutes on a treadmill doing push-ups.
The truth is, movement isn’t just about burning energy — it’s about building healthy habits that last a lifetime. The secret? Make fitness fun, not forced.
Experts recommend at least an hour of physical activity a day for children, but that doesn’t mean strict routines. Think of it as play with purpose — anything that gets their heart pumping, muscles moving, and smiles flashing.
The biggest mistake parents make is turning fitness into a chore. Instead, keep it light. Encourage games that sneak in movement — tag, hide and seek, or a mini obstacle course at home.
Make it a family thing. When children see you dancing, stretching, or cycling, they’re more likely to join in. Monkey-see, monkey-do works wonders when it comes to movement. As Dubai-based mum Akshata Bhat Gupta had earlier told us, her daughter joins in her yoga routines. "It’s so nice to see that,” reflects Gupta. “For her, there’s happiness in just being around me. She sees the practice as something important.” And beyond the fun, Gupta also observes fine changes in her daughter’s flexibility and motor skills too.
Every child has their own rhythm. Some love team play, others shine solo. Try different activities and see what sticks:
Football, basketball, cricket — great for learning teamwork, coordination, and leadership.
Dance classes, skating, or swimming can feel like play while developing agility and focus.
Cycling, hiking, or parkour builds stamina and confidence.
Yoga or martial arts can help balance energy and teach mindfulness.
The key is variety — don’t lock into one sport too soon. Let curiosity guide them.
According to World Health Organisation, for younger children (ages 3–6), focus on basic movement skills — running, jumping, balancing, catching, skipping. These form the foundation for all future sports.
By ages 7–12, they can move into more structured activities — joining a football team, learning swimming strokes, or taking up gymnastics. At this age, confidence and coordination grow fast, so it’s the perfect time to explore.
Teens (13+) can start focusing on endurance and strength through running, resistance bands, or light strength training — as long as it’s supervised and guided properly.
You don’t need a fancy schedule — just small, consistent doses.
Take the stairs instead of the lift.
Walk or cycle short distances together.
Play a round of jump rope before dinner.
Turn chores into challenges ('Who can carry the groceries in one trip?').
Even 10-minute bursts of movement matter when they’re regular.
If your child starts dreading practice, it’s time to switch things up. Motivation comes from enjoyment, not obligation. Celebrate progress, not perfection — maybe they can run a little faster, jump a little higher, or swim another lap.
Set small goals together: A weekend family walk, a friendly race, or a mini dance performance. The sense of accomplishment fuels them to keep going.
It’s easy for children to feel discouraged if they don’t 'win' or 'excel.' Remind them: Exercise isn’t about trophies; it’s about how it makes you feel. Strong, happy, and proud.
Encouragement from parents goes a long way — a simple “I’m proud of you” after a practice session can mean more than any medal.
