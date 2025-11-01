Make it a family thing. When children see you dancing, stretching, or cycling, they’re more likely to join in. Monkey-see, monkey-do works wonders when it comes to movement. As Dubai-based mum Akshata Bhat Gupta had earlier told us, her daughter joins in her yoga routines. "It’s so nice to see that,” reflects Gupta. “For her, there’s happiness in just being around me. She sees the practice as something important.” And beyond the fun, Gupta also observes fine changes in her daughter’s flexibility and motor skills too.