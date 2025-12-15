“Little Wonders Nursery will be a regional benchmark," says Founder-CEO, Dr Rinkle Jadeja

Compassion, innovation, academic rigour help it set the bar for early childhood education
At Little Wonders Nursery, our philosophy is rooted in the belief that the early years shape not just a child’s academic path, but their emotional, social, and cognitive foundation for life. We see childhood as a precious window of exploration — where curiosity should be nurtured, individuality respected, and learning made joyful. Guided by the British EYFS framework, we place a strong emphasis on early literacy and the development of foundational reading skills. Through storytelling circles, phonics-based activities, and print-rich environments, children begin to connect sounds, words, and meaning in ways that feel natural, engaging, and confidence-building. Whether in our sensory-rich spaces, imaginative play corners, or guided small-group sessions, our aim is to cultivate curiosity, independence, and a genuine love for learning.
In my role, balancing emotional development with future-ready skills is both a responsibility and a passion. I strongly believe that a child cannot thrive academically if they do not feel emotionally grounded. That’s why our educators are trained not only in EYFS standards but also in positive discipline, mindfulness-based approaches, and differentiated instruction. Alongside emotional nurturing, we intentionally introduce children to innovation through STEAM activities, ICT exposure, and age-appropriate robotics and AI awareness. This balance ensures that our learners grow into empathetic, confident, and adaptable individuals prepared for a rapidly evolving world.
In the UAE’s competitive education landscape, as parent expectations evolve, we have prioritised transparency, innovation, and meaningful family engagement. To meet and exceed these expectations, we have introduced digital learning portfolios, real-time communication platforms, and tailor-made intervention programs that track each child’s academic and emotional development. We have also invested in strengthening our early reading pathways by aligning our phonics program with international best practices, providing take-home reading resources, and supporting parents with guidance on literacy activities at home. Additionally, our cultural days, planetarium experiences, and family engagement mornings enrich children’s learning and create a strong sense of community and belonging.
Little Wonders Nursery will be a regional benchmark for high-quality early childhood education, where compassion, innovation and academic rigour come together seamlessly. We plan to expand thoughtfully across the UAE and the wider GCC while preserving the personalised, heart-centred approach that families consistently trust us for. Scaling our impact will involve ongoing educator training, collaboration with educational experts, and continuous investment in research-driven early years practices, especially in early literacy and creative problem-solving. Ultimately, our mission remains simple yet profound: to nurture confident, compassionate, and capable young learners who embrace the world with curiosity, courage, and a lifelong love for learning. At Little Wonders Nursery, the journey of growth begins with love — and every child truly matters.
