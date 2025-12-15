“Little Wonders Nursery will be a regional benchmark," says Founder-CEO, Dr Rinkle Jadeja

Little Wonders Nursery has built a strong reputation in early childhood education. How would you describe the core philosophy that drives the learning environment you’ve created?

At Little Wonders Nursery, our philosophy is rooted in the belief that the early years shape not just a child’s academic path, but their emotional, social, and cognitive foundation for life. We see childhood as a precious window of exploration — where curiosity should be nurtured, individuality respected, and learning made joyful. Guided by the British EYFS framework, we place a strong emphasis on early literacy and the development of foundational reading skills. Through storytelling circles, phonics-based activities, and print-rich environments, children begin to connect sounds, words, and meaning in ways that feel natural, engaging, and confidence-building. Whether in our sensory-rich spaces, imaginative play corners, or guided small-group sessions, our aim is to cultivate curiosity, independence, and a genuine love for learning.

As Founder and CEO, how do you ensure a balance between nurturing children’s emotional development and equipping them with future-ready skills in a rapidly changing world?

In my role, balancing emotional development with future-ready skills is both a responsibility and a passion. I strongly believe that a child cannot thrive academically if they do not feel emotionally grounded. That’s why our educators are trained not only in EYFS standards but also in positive discipline, mindfulness-based approaches, and differentiated instruction. Alongside emotional nurturing, we intentionally introduce children to innovation through STEAM activities, ICT exposure, and age-appropriate robotics and AI awareness. This balance ensures that our learners grow into empathetic, confident, and adaptable individuals prepared for a rapidly evolving world.

Parent expectations are evolving. What innovations have you introduced to meet and exceed these expectations?

In the UAE’s competitive education landscape, as parent expectations evolve, we have prioritised transparency, innovation, and meaningful family engagement. To meet and exceed these expectations, we have introduced digital learning portfolios, real-time communication platforms, and tailor-made intervention programs that track each child’s academic and emotional development. We have also invested in strengthening our early reading pathways by aligning our phonics program with international best practices, providing take-home reading resources, and supporting parents with guidance on literacy activities at home. Additionally, our cultural days, planetarium experiences, and family engagement mornings enrich children’s learning and create a strong sense of community and belonging.

What is your long-term vision for Little Wonders Nursery, and how do you plan to scale your impact within the region’s early education sector?