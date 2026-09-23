Trip Habibi Tourism expands desert safari lineup with morning, evening, overnight, Private Tours

Dubai operator adds flexible desert safaris from sunrise thrills to starry nights
Dubai: Trip Habibi Tourism LLC, Dubai's tour operator offering city tours and desert safaris in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has revealed its expanded desert safari offering for those who want to travel to Dubai's dunes this season. Thanks to its selection of Top-Rated Tours And Safaris it's now possible to book an early morning trip, the traditional evening safari, an overnight camp stay, and fully private tours.
The update is in response to a regularly heard voice from guests each week. It's not everybody's desert day. Some families with children have very different requirements than other couples on their honeymoon, and an overnight flight at midnight doesn't allow for a seven-hour evening programme.
The morning safaris last for approximately 3-4 hours, typically from 8:00am until noon. They're all about dune bashing, sandboarding and camel riding, and they are for the summer visitor looking to avoid the heat of afternoon. Those wishing for a little more speed can also select a quad bike across the red dunes.
The evening safari is still the most booked. Pickup is at about 3:00pm and then the dune bashing in the 4x4 Land Cruiser, then a stop at the sunset spot and time at the Bedouin-style camp with Arabic coffee and dates, henna, falcon pictures and camel rides. The night includes a BBQ buffet, Tanoura and fire acts, as well as live Belly Dance which all culminate into drop-off at approximately 9:00pm.
If you are looking for more time out, the overnight will include a night under the stars, a desert sunrise and breakfast. A private and VIP safari provides for a group their own vehicle and guide, and this is done based on their needs and not on a set tour. Full details on every package, including timings and inclusions, are listed on the company's Dubai Desert Safaris page.
Dune bashing is fun. It's also bumpy, and Trip Habibi is upfront about who should sit it out. Pregnant guests, children under three and anyone with back, neck or heart conditions are advised to skip the drive and meet the group directly at camp, where they can still enjoy dinner and the shows. Drivers are experienced in desert terrain, vehicles are fitted with roll cages and seat belts, and first-aid trained staff are present at the camps.
Vegetarian, vegan and halal meals are available on request, and every trip includes pickup and drop-off from Dubai hotels.
The operator has collected more than 750 reviews on Viator. Comments keep coming back to the same things: patient, knowledgeable drivers, a generous BBQ dinner and quick replies on WhatsApp. One traveler from Germany wrote that she booked the night before and heard back within minutes.
"Most people get one desert trip on their holiday, so we want it to be the right one," a Trip Habibi spokesperson said. "Some guests want adrenaline, some want quiet and a sunrise, and some just want a good dinner and a photo with a falcon. Having proper options means we can match the trip to the person instead of putting everyone in the same car."
October to April brings the most comfortable desert temperatures, roughly 20 to 30°C, and slots between November and March fill up fast, so booking three to seven days ahead is sensible. In the hotter months, the morning safari is the easier choice. Light, loose clothing, closed shoes and a thin jacket for the cooler evening make the day far more comfortable. Free cancellation is available up to 24 hours before the start time.
Travelers can compare all of Trip Habibi's Dubai Desert Safaris alongside its city tours on the website, or message the team directly for a custom itinerary.