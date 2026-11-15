Sachin, 27, was shot dead in Bawana before his brother allegedly retaliated
New Delhi: A double murder was reported in Delhi's Bawana area after a man allegedly shot dead a 27-year-old following a quarrel, only to be killed by the victim's brother in a retaliatory attack, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Naresh, the brother of the deceased Sachin, has been apprehended, while further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the incident.
According to police, information about a person sustaining a gunshot injury was received at the Bawana police station around midnight on November 15.
A police team rushed to the hospital, where Sachin, a resident of Pooth Khurd village, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was 27 years old.
While probing the case, the police found bloodstains and three empty cartridges inside a cowshed owned by the deceased's family.
Further examination of the area led investigators to another body in an adjoining lane, around 100 metres from the first location. Investigators identified the deceased as Sonu alias Pradeep, also a resident of Pooth Khurd.
According to the preliminary findings based on CCTV footage and local enquiries, Sonu allegedly shot Sachin dead following a quarrel. Subsequently, Naresh allegedly caught hold of Sonu and killed him.
A police official said Naresh had been apprehended in connection with the second murder.
The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the double killing and investigating the motive behind the initial altercation.
Meanwhile, on November 4, a Delhi court convicted a man in a murder case and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 20,000.
In a significant achievement for the Shahdara District Police, the team of Seemapuri Police Station secured the conviction of the accused Ranjeet in a murder case registered under FIR No. 249/2025, dated March 14, 2025, under Sections 109(1) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the police, the incident took place on March 13, 2025, when the complainant, Poonam, was present with her husband, Thakur Das, near Jain Mandir on Kabristan Road in Delhi. During this time, the accused, Ranjeet, allegedly attacked Thakur Das with a knife, inflicting a grievous injury to his neck.
Following the attack, the injured man was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for medical treatment. However, despite the medical intervention, Thakur Das succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.