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One killed, another injured in knife attack in Saudi Arabia; four arrested

Dispute in Eastern Province turns deadly as police arrest four suspects

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested four people following a knife attack that left one person dead and another injured in the Eastern Province, police said.

Saudi Public Security said the four suspects were arrested after allegedly attacking two people with a bladed weapon following a dispute between them.

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The attack resulted in the death of one victim, while the other sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment. His condition was reported to be stable.

Authorities said the four suspects had been detained and the necessary legal procedures taken against them.

They were subsequently referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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