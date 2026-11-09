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Saudi Arabia says East-West pipeline targeted, operations unaffected

Limited fire on Saudi pipeline extinguished, cause under investigation

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AFP
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The recent drone attack on the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia.
The recent drone attack on the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, essential for bypassing the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, was targeted on Monday and caught fire but operations were unaffected, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

It cited an official from the energy ministry who said the pipeline was targeted in the Medina region in the west of the country, causing a "limited fire" that was extinguished. He did not say who was responsible, but Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi oil infrastructure with drones and missiles.

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