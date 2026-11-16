Conviction upheld by Supreme Court following appeal and royal order for execution
Dubai: Saudi Arabia executed a man in Riyadh on Monday after he was convicted of raping a woman, attempting to rape another and carrying out a series of violent assaults and robberies, the Ministry of Interior announced.
The man, identified as Talal bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Majdouah Al Maghrabi, was a Saudi national. His execution was carried out on November 16, 2026, following a final court ruling upheld by the Supreme Court.
According to the ministry, the man had planned and carried out attacks targeting several women, stalking and ambushing them before subjecting them to severe beatings and sexual assaults.
He forcibly removed the women's clothing in public, raped one woman and stole her money and belongings.
He also attempted to rape another woman and tried to steal her possessions.
The ministry stated that the man had also used methamphetamine and hashish.
Security authorities arrested the man following an investigation that resulted in formal charges being brought against him.
The case was referred to the competent court, which found him guilty and sentenced him to death under Islamic law.
The court classified his offences as grave crimes involving violent banditry and acts threatening public security, involving unlawful attacks on individuals, their dignity and property.
The death sentence became final after an appeal and its subsequent confirmation by the Supreme Court.
A royal order was then issued authorising the implementation of the sentence.
The execution took place in the Riyadh region on Monday, November 16, corresponding to 6 Jumada Al Akhirah 1448 in the Islamic calendar.
In its statement, the Ministry of Interior reaffirmed the Saudi government's commitment to maintaining public security, upholding justice and enforcing Islamic law against those who threaten the safety and rights of others.
The ministry also warned that individuals committing similar offences would face the prescribed legal penalties.