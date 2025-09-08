GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi woman executed in Mecca for killing husband with acid

The case brings the total number of executions in the kingdom this year to 248

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Saudi authorities said Sunday they had carried out the execution of a Saudi woman in the western region of Mecca after she was convicted of murdering her husband by pouring acid on him as he slept.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry identified the woman by her initials, H.M.T., and said she had killed her husband, F.D.A., by dousing him with a corrosive substance on several parts of his body, leading to his death.

Investigators charged her with premeditated murder, and she was referred to court. 

The ministry said a verdict was issued confirming her guilt, and the ruling was upheld at every judicial stage. 

The crime, the statement added, was considered “a heinous act, involving the unjust taking of an innocent life,” and the death sentence was ordered “as a deterrent.”

The execution was carried out by Ta’zir, a discretionary form of capital punishment under Islamic law.

The case brings the total number of executions in the kingdom this year to 248, including four women.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In this file photo, a flooded street is seen in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.

Heavy rain, flash floods expected in Saudi Arabia

1m read
Umrah pilgrims throng the courtyard around the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque.

Over 52m worshippers visit Mecca, Medina during Safar

1m read
No advertising allowed as Saudi authority sets conditions for serving iftar in Two Holy Mosques.

Saudi Arabia bans iftar promotions at 2 holy mosques

1m read
The ministry stressed that Tawaf does not require touching or kissing the Black Stone.

Pilgrims urged not to linger at Black Stone

1m read