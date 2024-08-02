Cairo: Saudi authorities have executed five individuals convicted of robbery, kidnapping, and killing an Indian man. The group, consisting of four Saudi citizens and one Indian national, was charged with forming a gang responsible for a series of robberies.

They were also found guilty of kidnapping an Indian man, robbing him, and beating him to death.

Following their trial, the five were sentenced to death by a competent court. The verdict was upheld by the appeals and supreme courts and approved by a royal order, making it final. The executions were carried out in the Eastern Province, according to the Saudi Interior Ministry.

Saudi Arabia enforces the death penalty for cases of murder, terrorism, drug smuggling, and trafficking.

Additionally, the Interior Ministry announced the execution of a Syrian expatriate on Thursday in the Al Jouf governorate in northwestern Saudi Arabia. The individual had been sentenced to death for smuggling amphetamine tablets into the kingdom.