Two men sentenced to death for murder; a third jailed for failing to report it.
Sharjah: A WhatsApp message containing nothing but a Google Maps location pin lured a young man to a remote desert spot in the UAE, where he was ambushed and stabbed to death in a premeditated murder plot.
Trusting the friend who sent the message, the victim travelled to the designated location without suspecting that the meeting had been arranged to kill him.
The case, which stemmed from a dispute over money linked to the purchase of drugs, ended with the Court of Cassation sentencing two men to death ; one for carrying out the killing and the other for planning the murder. A third man was sentenced to one year in prison for failing to report the crime.
The deadly plot began when a financial dispute between the victim and another man escalated into an argument and threats. The dispute eventually led the latter to decide to kill the young man, enlisting another person to help execute the plan.
When the victim repeatedly ignored their phone calls, the men devised another way to bring him to them without raising suspicion.
They turned to a third man, who was a friend of the victim, and asked him to send the young man a location through WhatsApp.
The message contained no words or explanation — just a Google Maps pin.
Believing the message to be genuine, the victim trusted his friend and headed to the remote desert location.
But what appeared to be an ordinary meeting was, in fact, a deadly ambush.
As soon as the young man arrived, the men confronted him and a fight broke out. During the assault, one of the attackers stabbed him in the chest.
The men subsequently drove the injured victim to hospital, left him at the entrance of the emergency department and walked away.
The incident later became the subject of court proceedings, with the judges examining the individual roles and criminal responsibility of the three men involved.
Commenting on the judgment, legal consultant and lawyer Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi told Gulf News that the Court of Cassation carefully examined the actions and involvement of each defendant before reaching its decision.
The court established that one defendant had directly carried out the killing, while another had planned and masterminded the murder.
The third man had sent the victim the location pin using his mobile phone. However, the court found that he had done so without knowing about the murder plan or being aware of any agreement to kill the victim.
As a result, he was not held criminally responsible for participating in the murder.
The court sentenced the killer and the man who masterminded the crime to death, while the third defendant received a one-year prison sentence for failing to report the crime.
Al Hammadi highlighted the distinction between actively participating in a criminal offence and failing to report a crime.
Although the third defendant was not found to have taken part in planning or executing the murder, his failure to notify the authorities resulted in a separate criminal penalty.
The case highlights how courts assess criminal responsibility based on each person's actions, knowledge and level of involvement, rather than treating everyone connected to a crime as equally responsible.
It also serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting criminal activity to the authorities instead of remaining silent when aware of a serious offence.