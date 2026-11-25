Released from jail just four days ago, victim is critical as police hunt for attackers
Dubai: A man accused in a murder case was critically injured after armed assailants attacked him with sharp weapons and allegedly opened fire outside a court in India’s western city of Pune on Wednesday, severing one of his hands and triggering panic among lawyers, litigants and visitors.
The victim, identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, had been released from prison just four days earlier and had arrived at the Shivajinagar District Court for legal proceedings when he was attacked.
The assault took place around 1pm near Gate No. 4, opposite the Family Court, according to The Times of India.
Disturbing videos of the incident showed two men repeatedly striking Kiwale with sharp weapons before fleeing on scooters. Despite suffering severe injuries, the blood-soaked man managed to get up and attempted to walk away.
Subsequent footage showed him lying on a footpath with one of his hands severed at the wrist as bystanders gathered around him.
He was rushed to hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical. Another person was also injured in the attack.
According to police, Kiwale had been arrested in connection with the murder of Shubham Subhash Chavan on April 20, 2025, in Pune’s Santoshnagar-Katraj area.
Chavan was allegedly killed following a dispute involving land and money.
Police are investigating whether Wednesday’s assault was linked to the earlier murder case. The motive behind the attack has yet to be established.
Police recovered two firearms and ammunition from the scene after the attackers fled.
Senior police officers and forensic experts rushed to the court premises, cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence.
The attack in broad daylight outside a busy judicial complex has raised serious questions about security around court premises.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar spoke to the Pune Police Commissioner following the incident and sought details of the attack.
She directed police to track down the assailants and take stringent action against those responsible.