He was rushed to hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical. Another person was also injured in the attack.

Disturbing videos of the incident showed two men repeatedly striking Kiwale with sharp weapons before fleeing on scooters. Despite suffering severe injuries, the blood-soaked man managed to get up and attempted to walk away.

The victim, identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, had been released from prison just four days earlier and had arrived at the Shivajinagar District Court for legal proceedings when he was attacked.

Dubai: A man accused in a murder case was critically injured after armed assailants attacked him with sharp weapons and allegedly opened fire outside a court in India’s western city of Pune on Wednesday, severing one of his hands and triggering panic among lawyers, litigants and visitors.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.