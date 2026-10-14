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Saudi court overturns death sentence for Sri Lankan man

27-year-old was sentenced to death last month by Saudi court for blasphemy over FB post

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AFP
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Saudi court overturns death sentence for Sri Lankan man
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Saudi Arabia's highest court has overturned the death sentence imposed on a Sri Lankan man for blasphemy against Islam, the government in Colombo said on Wednesday.

Anojan Sivarasa, 27, was sentenced to death last month after a Saudi court convicted him of blasphemy over a Facebook post.

The Sri Lankan worker had deleted the offending post and apologised, but complaints against him led to his arrest in July.

He was initially given a five-year sentence, which he appealed against. An appellate court then increased the punishment to death.

The Sri Lankan government welcomed the Saudi Supreme Court's decision.

"I express my sincere appreciation to the Government of Saudi Arabia for this humane and just outcome," President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on X.

"I also thank the many Saudi Arabian and Sri Lankan diplomats, civil servants and legal teams for their dedicated efforts."

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