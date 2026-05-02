The shooting took place at a sports club in the Khurja area of Bulandshahr district
Dubai: A man has shot dead three of his friends at a birthday gathering in northern India after a dispute over a prank escalated into violence, according to local police.
The shooting took place at a sports club in the Khurja area of Bulandshahr district, where a group of friends had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a 33-year-old man, identified as Jeetu Saini.
During the celebration, some guests smeared cake on his face, a common birthday tradition, a gesture that witnesses said he did not take well.
What began as a light-hearted moment quickly turned into a heated argument. Local media, including NDTV, reported that Saini became visibly upset before leaving the venue.
He returned a short time later, accompanied by several others and reportedly carrying a licensed firearm. Witnesses said he then opened fire on three men with whom he had argued earlier, before they had a chance to respond.
Panic spread among those present as the shooting unfolded, with Saini and his associates fleeing the scene. Police arrived shortly afterwards and rushed the injured men to hospital, where they later died from their wounds, an official from Khurja Nagar police told the ANI news agency.
Authorities have detained more than 15 people for questioning as part of the investigation, while the main suspect remains at large.