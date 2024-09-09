Writing on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Brothers and sisters, today we are launching a new project as part of our efforts to advance education in our country — the Dubai National University, with an initial investment of Dh4.5 billion.”

He emphasised the key goal of establishing Dubai National University with an Emirati identity and world-class programmes, aiming to position it among the top universities for research excellence.

“The university aims to rank among the top 50 young universities during the next decade. It will offer specialised, future-focused academic programmes and strive to be among the best universities in research contributions. The university’s identity will be Emirati with world-class academic its programmes to serve our development goals,” Sheikh Mohammed remarked.

He added: “The world is changing rapidly, and the real challenge is to create generations capable of understanding these changes and using them to build a better future for us and our nation.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is the Supreme President of the University, while Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, is its Vice-President.

Sheikh Mohammed issued a decree forming the university’s board of trustees and its consultative board. The aim of establishing the university is to make Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities in quality of education.

The board of trustees will be chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The board includes six members, namely Omar Sultan Al Olama, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Aisha Abdullah Miran, Ahmad Bin Byat, Eisa Kazem and Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali.

The consultative board includes Dr. Mohammed El Erian, Professor Fadel Adib, Saeb Dagher and Fadi Ghandour.

The strategic objectives of the university include becoming one of the top three local universities in research contributions within the next 10 years. Another goal is to rank among the top 50 young universities globally in the next decade and be among the top 200 universities worldwide within the next 20 years.

The university is designed to conduct globally competitive research in specialized fields, aiming to develop practical and future-oriented solutions. It adopts innovative teaching methods that ensure connectivity and integration across its academic disciplines.