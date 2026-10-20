IAEA commends UAE emergency response at Barakah plant

The advisory mission formed part of the UAE’s ongoing cooperation with the IAEA to further enhance nuclear safety, security and emergency preparedness and response arrangements. It followed the visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to the UAE in June 2026, during which he underscored the importance of protecting nuclear facilities at all times in accordance with relevant international principles, laws and standards. He also praised the UAE’s swift response to the drone strike that targeted electrical generator located outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on 17 May 2026, highlighting the actions taken to maintain safety throughout the event.