Nuclear watchdog confirms effective safety measures after May 17 power disruption
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has welcomed the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) positive assessment of the UAE's response to a drone attack that disrupted external power supplies to Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on May 17, 2026.
In a post on X, Gargash highlighted the agency's recognition of the country's safety and emergency preparedness measures, describing the UAE's peaceful nuclear energy programme as a model that serves humanity and contributes to regional security and prosperity.
“The International Atomic Energy Agency has praised the UAE's response to the power outage at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant following a terrorist drone attack on May 17, 2026, and confirmed the effectiveness of its safety and emergency procedures,” Gargash said.
“The UAE's experience in peaceful nuclear energy embodies its commitment to harnessing nuclear power to serve humanity and represents a model that strengthens the region's security and prosperity,” he added.
The remarks followed the conclusion of an IAEA expert mission to the UAE, which found that national authorities and the Barakah plant had responded appropriately to the loss of off-site power at Unit 3 following the drone strike.
The six-member mission, conducted from October 12 to 20 at the UAE government's request, reviewed emergency procedures, regulatory oversight and lessons learnt from the incident.
The IAEA said the response included prompt notification of national and international authorities, implementation of established emergency procedures and communication with the public.
The May 17 attack caused a fire in an electrical generator outside the plant's inner perimeter in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. UAE authorities reported no injuries or release of radioactive material, while the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed that the plant's safety systems remained operational.
The IAEA mission also identified areas for further improvement, recommending stronger emergency preparedness arrangements, greater resilience of critical infrastructure and closer coordination among relevant authorities.
Its findings highlighted the UAE's continuing cooperation with the international nuclear watchdog and its efforts to strengthen nuclear safety and security standards.