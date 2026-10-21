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Anwar Gargash welcomes IAEA praise for UAE's response to Barakah drone attack

Nuclear watchdog confirms effective safety measures after May 17 power disruption

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, welcomed IAEA's positive assessment of the UAE's preparedness after the Barakah drone attack, reinforcing nuclear safety standards.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, welcomed IAEA's positive assessment of the UAE's preparedness after the Barakah drone attack, reinforcing nuclear safety standards.
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has welcomed the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) positive assessment of the UAE's response to a drone attack that disrupted external power supplies to Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on May 17, 2026.

In a post on X, Gargash highlighted the agency's recognition of the country's safety and emergency preparedness measures, describing the UAE's peaceful nuclear energy programme as a model that serves humanity and contributes to regional security and prosperity.

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“The International Atomic Energy Agency has praised the UAE's response to the power outage at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant following a terrorist drone attack on May 17, 2026, and confirmed the effectiveness of its safety and emergency procedures,” Gargash said.

“The UAE's experience in peaceful nuclear energy embodies its commitment to harnessing nuclear power to serve humanity and represents a model that strengthens the region's security and prosperity,” he added.

The remarks followed the conclusion of an IAEA expert mission to the UAE, which found that national authorities and the Barakah plant had responded appropriately to the loss of off-site power at Unit 3 following the drone strike.

The six-member mission, conducted from October 12 to 20 at the UAE government's request, reviewed emergency procedures, regulatory oversight and lessons learnt from the incident.

The IAEA said the response included prompt notification of national and international authorities, implementation of established emergency procedures and communication with the public.

The May 17 attack caused a fire in an electrical generator outside the plant's inner perimeter in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. UAE authorities reported no injuries or release of radioactive material, while the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed that the plant's safety systems remained operational.

The IAEA mission also identified areas for further improvement, recommending stronger emergency preparedness arrangements, greater resilience of critical infrastructure and closer coordination among relevant authorities.

Its findings highlighted the UAE's continuing cooperation with the international nuclear watchdog and its efforts to strengthen nuclear safety and security standards.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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