UAE jumps to fourth globally in nuclear security ranking

Security and control measures improve by 20 points between 2023 and 2026
The United Arab Emirates has ranked fourth globally in the 2026 Nuclear Security Index, issued by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), among 48 countries assessed for their measures to protect nuclear facilities against acts of sabotage.
The achievement reflects the UAE’s continued development of its nuclear security system, its sustained efforts to strengthen the protection of its peaceful nuclear programme, and its effectiveness in responding to a range of potential risks.
The UAE also ranked 15th globally among 154 countries and jurisdictions assessed for their contribution to global efforts to prevent the theft of nuclear materials. It scored 85 out of 100, an increase of two points compared with the recalculated 2023 baseline.
The 2026 Nuclear Security Index is an independent assessment of the state of nuclear security worldwide. It was developed by the Nuclear Threat Initiative in cooperation with Economist Impact, and evaluates countries and jurisdictions against a range of nuclear security criteria, including security and control measures, international standards, national commitments and capabilities, as well as the broader risk environment.
The 2026 Index highlighted the UAE’s notable progress in the area of security and control measures, with the country’s score in this category rising from 66 points in 2023 to 86 points in 2026.
These measures encompass key elements of the nuclear security system, including physical protection, prevention of insider threats, response capabilities, cybersecurity and nuclear security culture.
The Index highlighted a number of developments that contributed to the UAE’s improved performance, including enhanced requirements for nuclear facility protection and cybersecurity, strengthened requirements for personnel vetting, and additional measures to raise levels of preparedness and readiness.
Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said:
“The UAE’s strong performance in the 2026 Nuclear Security Index reflects its long-standing commitment to establishing a robust and sustainable nuclear security system that is continuously developed and enhanced. It also demonstrates the effectiveness and strength of the UAE’s regulatory framework, its close cooperation with national partners, and our commitment to applying the highest standards of nuclear security.”
He added, “The nuclear security environment continues to evolve, requiring regulatory authorities, operators and relevant national entities to maintain the highest levels of vigilance and preparedness to address a range of potential risks.”
“The UAE will continue to strengthen its capabilities, draw on international expertise and work closely with its partners at both the national and international levels to ensure the highest standards of nuclear security are applied.”
Since its establishment, FANR has worked to build and continuously develop an integrated regulatory framework for nuclear security, in line with UAE legislation and the country’s international obligations and commitments.
The Authority oversees nuclear facilities as well as nuclear and radioactive materials, conducts inspections and monitors compliance with nuclear security requirements in coordination with the relevant national authorities.
The UAE also continues its close cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and international partners to exchange expertise, develop national capabilities and contribute to international efforts aimed at strengthening nuclear security.
In its 2026 assessment, the Index placed the UAE among 12 countries identified as influential and effective performers making global contributions to nuclear security. The recognition reflects the UAE’s efforts to sustain the pace of development of its national nuclear security system, while also supporting other countries and strengthening cooperation with international organisations.
The UAE’s performance in the 2026 Nuclear Security Index underscores its firm commitment to continuous improvement and to maintaining a nuclear security system capable of keeping pace with evolving risks and responding to them effectively, while contributing to the strengthening of the global nuclear security architecture.