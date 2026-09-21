Honda earns FIA’s first-ever five-star road safety rating, setting global benchmark

The FIA Road Safety Index is a tool designed to enable businesses and organisations to visualise and measure the impact of their operations on road safety. The Index provides a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the road safety initiatives of each organisation, while embedding a culture of safety throughout their operations.

This milestone moment was recognised at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy during the FIA Formula One Italian Grand Prix in September.

For Honda, this achievement is not simply a recognition of what has been accomplished, but a reflection of an ongoing responsibility: to use its technology, products and global expertise to help create safer mobility and a better future for communities in the Middle East and North Africa and around the world.

Honda has become the first company to receive the new highest rating of five stars on the FIA Road Safety Index, which reinforces its commitment to measuring, improving and expanding its road safety footprint.

“Road safety remains one of the world’s most urgent challenges, and no single organisation or sector can address it alone,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA. “Progress depends on action at scale across the public and private sectors, uniting all stakeholders around our shared goal of saving lives on the road.

“We aim to build a shared culture in which road safety is recognised as a fundamental responsibility. I congratulate Honda on leading the way and becoming the first organization to receive five stars.”

Receiving the FIA Road Safety Index’s highest five-star rating was a significant achievement for Honda and a strong recognition of its commitment to making road safety a shared responsibility, said Shunsuke Yamada, Director, Honda Motor (Middle East Office).

“We are proud to be the first company to achieve this new rating, reflecting our continued efforts to promote safer mobility and striving to reduce the number of traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles worldwide by 50 per cent by 2030, then to achieve zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.“

In February 2025, Honda had become the first company in the automotive industry to receive the three-star rating, which was the Index’s highest possible rating at the time based on their operations in Japan.

FIA's new top rating

Since then, the FIA has expanded the FIA Road Safety Index from three to five stars, strengthening its methodology and introducing three additional assessment modules: Planning, Monitoring of Safety Performance, and Safety Culture Management & Supply Chain or Products/Services Coverage.

Through the FIA Road Safety Index, the FIA continues to mobilise public and private sector organisations worldwide to measure and improve their road safety performance across their operations and help make roads safer for everyone, everywhere.

The FIA Road Safety Index system contains two ratings: the supply chain rating, which covers a broad range of corporate activities from procurement of raw materials, to development and production of products, and customer delivery of the products and the products/services rating, which evaluates the safety aspects of products/services.

Honda received the highest five-star rating in the products/services rating.

Expanded scope of assessment

To accommodate the Index development, Honda expanded the scope of the assessment to 17 countries, which account for more than 90 per cent of its global sales volume for both motorcycles and automobiles, and underwent a comprehensive assessment by the FIA. As a result, the overall Plan, Do, Check, Act (PDCA) process Honda has established for its safety initiatives, including the newly added assessment areas, was highly regarded.

In particular, the following Honda initiatives were highly recognised: commitment to pursuing safety initiatives based on a mid- to long-term strategy, with the involvement of top management; estimation and tracking of the number of traffic collision fatalities and injuries (footprint) on a global basis; monitoring progress towards its safety goals, conducted by its global safety council as a part of Honda sustainability governance; global application of advanced safety technologies and organisation-wide efforts to foster a safety culture; and proactive disclosure of information related to traffic safety.