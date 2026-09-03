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Mohammed Ben Sulayem urges F1 fans to stop targeting stewards online

FIA president urges fans to respect officials as Formula One heads to Monza

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Dubai: FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has renewed his call for an end to online abuse targeting race stewards, saying criticism of sporting decisions should never cross the line into threats or personal attacks.

His appeal comes ahead of this weekend’s Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Monza, following a wave of abuse directed at FIA stewards after they handed out penalties during the recent Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Ben Sulayem is expected to attend the race in Italy. He launched the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) campaign in 2023 to tackle harassment in sport through research, policy work and cooperation between sporting bodies, governments and technology companies.

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The campaign has since gained the backing of more than 75 governments, sports organisations, academic institutions and technology groups. It is supported by the FIA Foundation and co-funded by the European Union.

“Disagreement with decisions is part of sport, but it must never justify threats or personal attacks,” Ben Sulayem said, referring to the treatment of stewards at Zandvoort.

He also highlighted the importance of Monza, one of the world’s oldest and most iconic racing venues, and said he was looking forward to experiencing its famous atmosphere.

The Italian Grand Prix is expected to draw huge attention, with local favourite Kimi Antonelli leading the drivers’ championship. Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will also be looking to make the most of their home race as they chase strong finishes in both the race and the championship.

Ben Sulayem said the overwhelming majority of fans support the sport and the people who work behind the scenes to make each race possible.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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