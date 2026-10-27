‘Take extreme caution’: US Embassy warns Americans flying from Saudi Arabia

Flight disruptions and safety concerns prompt US Embassy warning in Saudi Arabia
Dubai: The US Embassy in Riyadh has issued a security alert, saying the State Department ordered non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks, effective October 23.
In the alert posted on X on Tuesday, the embassy said Iranian-backed Houthis have carried out hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure. These attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions, and the embassy warned the situation could escalate rapidly beyond the immediate area.
Following recent missile and drone attacks on airports in the Kingdom, US government employees in Saudi Arabia now need special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport in the country.
According to the embassy, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh partially reopened on October 23 for domestic flights and some international flights operated by national carriers. A limited number of flights normally based in Riyadh are operating from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.
King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam are both operating, but with some delays and cancellations.
The embassy warned US citizens to be aware of possible attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions. It urged them to take extreme caution if they choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia, and to check their flight status directly with their airline and the airport.