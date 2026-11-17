"A decline in jewellery demand doesn't necessarily mean people are losing confidence in gold. It may simply indicate that gold has become too expensive for consumers. Jewellery buyers generally react to prices rather than determine them. Large investment funds, however, can buy or sell substantial gold exposure within minutes, influencing prices much more rapidly. Understanding who is buying, who is selling and what is driving those decisions is far more useful than looking at demand figures in isolation," said Prakash Bhudia, Chief Growth Officer, Deriv.