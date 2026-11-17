Interactive sessions on 21 and 22 November will explore gold market dynamics
UAE gold jewellery demand fell 29% in the third quarter of 2026. Yet, during the same period, central banks around the world increased their gold purchases, while gold-backed investment funds attracted fresh inflows. The same precious metal, but very different market signals. So what really drives gold prices, and what should someone understand before trading gold? Exploring these questions, online trading platform Deriv is bringing its free Gold Trading Masterclass to Business Bay, Dubai, on 21 and 22 November, led by its Chief Growth Officer, Prakash Bhudia.
"A decline in jewellery demand doesn't necessarily mean people are losing confidence in gold. It may simply indicate that gold has become too expensive for consumers. Jewellery buyers generally react to prices rather than determine them. Large investment funds, however, can buy or sell substantial gold exposure within minutes, influencing prices much more rapidly. Understanding who is buying, who is selling and what is driving those decisions is far more useful than looking at demand figures in isolation," said Prakash Bhudia, Chief Growth Officer, Deriv.
According to the World Gold Council's latest Gold Demand Trends report, global jewellery demand declined 17% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, yet consumers spent around 2% more on jewellery as higher prices offset lower purchasing volumes. Meanwhile, central bank gold purchases increased 42% and gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted 211 tonnes of inflows. In the UAE, jewellery demand fell to 4.5 tonnes, reflecting the impact of elevated gold prices on consumer buying.
The pattern is not new. In the third quarter of 2022, global demand for gold bars and coins increased by 41% compared with the previous quarter, yet gold prices declined by 8% over the same period. Strong physical demand does not necessarily translate into higher gold prices.
Bringing nearly two decades of trading and risk management experience across major financial centres including Tokyo, New York and London, Bhudia, an economics graduate from the University of Cambridge, will personally lead the sessions.
Using real market examples, practical discussions and interactive Q&A, the Masterclass will explore three key areas:
Understanding what drives gold prices: How central banks, investment funds, jewellery buyers and other market participants influence gold prices, and the role of global financial markets and currency movements.
Exploring how gold is traded: The differences between owning physical gold and trading instruments such as futures and contracts for difference (CFDs), including how leverage can magnify both potential gains and losses.
Learning how professionals approach risk: The questions, considerations and risk checks experienced traders use before entering a trade, and why understanding potential losses is fundamental to trading.
The sessions aim to make the complexities of gold and forex markets more accessible to those exploring trading for the first time, while offering deeper insights for participants who already have market experience. Attendees will also have an opportunity to interact directly with Bhudia and seek clarity on questions about market behaviour, trading instruments and risk management.
Gold Trading Masterclass – Event Details and Registration
· Dates: Saturday, 21 November and Sunday, 22 November 2026
· Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (UAE time)
· Venue: Deriv Office, 24th Floor, One by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai
· Participation: Free of charge
· Registration: https://deriv.com/ae/educational-event
Seats are limited. Interested participants can select their preferred session and register through the link above. Registration is subject to confirmation.
The Gold Trading Masterclass is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or an offer to trade any financial product. Trading leveraged products such as CFDs carries a high risk of financial loss and may not be suitable for everyone.