Are you eating more than you think? Why a food scale matters

A serving of rice can look perfectly reasonable on a plate, yet its actual weight may be quite different from what we imagine. Research suggests our eyes are less reliable at judging food quantities than we might expect. In a 2018 study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, participants correctly estimated portions using food photographs only 42 per cent of the time. The researchers compared their estimates against weighed food. For anyone logging calories or protein, that difference matters. A digital food scale offers a straightforward solution: replacing visual guesses with measurable quantities.