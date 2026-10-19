Small on your wrist, big on features: 4 fitness bands to know in 2026

Track your steps, workouts and sleep without the bulk of a smartwatch
A fitness band makes sense when you want to keep track of your steps, workouts and sleep without wearing a full-sized smartwatch. The latest models offer bright displays, useful activity summaries and batteries that can last several days between charges. For most UAE shoppers, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is our top pick, thanks to its generous AMOLED screen, broad exercise tracking and long claimed battery life.
There are good reasons to consider something different. Huawei puts particular emphasis on a slim, lightweight design, while Amazfit offers training-focused features for regular gym users. Google's Fitbit Air takes another approach, removing the screen entirely. Here are four fitness bands worth considering, depending on how you exercise and how much information you want on your wrist.
Verdict: A practical all-round fitness band for daily activity tracking, with a large display and enough exercise modes for varied routines.
Xiaomi gives the Smart Band 10 a 1.72-inch AMOLED display with narrow, symmetrical bezels. That extra screen area is useful when checking your step count, viewing workout information or navigating menus without reaching for your phone.
According to Xiaomi, the band supports more than 150 sports modes, including swimming-focused features. It also offers sleep tracking and heart-rate monitoring, with activity information accessible through the Mi Fitness ecosystem.
Battery life is another attraction. Xiaomi advertises up to 21 days under its specified usage conditions, although enabling additional tracking features and using the display frequently can change how often you need to recharge.
Key specifications
Display: 1.72-inch AMOLED
Battery: Up to 21 days
Sports modes: More than 150
Companion app: Mi Fitness
What we like
Large, clear display in a compact band
Extensive workout selection
Long advertised battery life for everyday use
Best for: UAE shoppers who want one lightweight tracker for walking, occasional gym visits, swimming and everyday activity monitoring.
Verdict: A slim fitness band for people who prioritise comfort throughout the day and prefer a more understated display.
The HUAWEI Band 10 measures just 8.99mm thick, while its aluminium alloy version weighs approximately 15g without the strap, according to Huawei. That makes it an appealing option for anyone who wants a tracker that feels unobtrusive while working, exercising or sleeping.
Its 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen provides space for activity information, notifications and workout controls. Huawei also includes 100 workout modes and sleep summaries through the HUAWEI Health app.
Huawei quotes up to eight days of typical battery life, with a maximum of 14 days under lighter usage conditions. The company also says a full charge takes around 45 minutes.
Key specifications
Display: 1.47-inch AMOLED
Thickness: 8.99mm
Battery: Up to eight days typical use
Compatibility: Android 9.0 or later, iOS 13.0 or later
What we like
Thin, lightweight construction
Sleep tracking and workout summaries
Convenient charging and Android/iPhone support
Best for: People who want a comfortable everyday band with a smaller display, particularly if they plan to wear it overnight.
Verdict: A training-focused, screen-free band for gym regulars who prefer detailed workout records over smartwatch notifications.
The Amazfit Helio Strap takes a different approach to fitness tracking. Instead of placing a display on your wrist, it records activity through its sensors and presents the information in the Zepp app.
Amazfit includes smart strength-training recognition, continuous heart-rate recording and its BioCharge feature for reviewing activity and recovery trends. The strap also supports HYROX training and can share data with compatible fitness platforms, including Strava.
Its nylon strap uses a hook-and-loop fastening system, while the tracker weighs approximately 20g. Amazfit advertises up to 10 days of battery life under typical conditions.
There is no mandatory subscription for its core tracking features, making it appealing to people who want ongoing workout records without another required membership.
Key specifications
Display: Screen-free
Weight: Approximately 20g
Battery: Up to 10 days
App: Zepp, compatible with Android and iOS
What we like
Smart strength-training recognition
Continuous tracking without a display
No required subscription for core features
Best for: Regular gym users who want to review workout sessions, track activity trends and keep their wrist free of notifications
Verdict: A minimalist wearable for people who want their activity and sleep information recorded quietly, without another screen demanding attention.
Google's Fitbit Air removes the traditional watch display altogether. Its small tracking unit sits inside a woven wristband, with information available through the Google Health app.
Google describes it as its smallest Fitbit tracker to date. The design is intended for continuous wear, including overnight, and records everyday activity, heart-rate trends and sleep information.
The company advertises up to a week of battery life. Its compact construction also makes it an option for anyone who finds a conventional smartwatch cumbersome.
Fitbit Air works with compatible Android phones and iPhones. A Premium membership gives you personalised coaching powered by Gemini, with guidance that adapts to your routine. The device includes a complimentary three-month trial, after which a separate Google Health Premium subscription is required.
Display: None
Battery: Up to seven days
App: Google Health
Compatibility: Android 11 or later, iOS 16.4 or later
What we like
Small, unobtrusive design
No screen or wrist notifications
Activity and sleep information accessible through a phone
Best for: People who prefer distraction-free tracking and want to check their fitness information on their own schedule.
Comfort and display design: Think about how often you will wear your tracker. A lightweight band with a soft, adjustable strap is particularly useful if you intend to keep it on overnight. Xiaomi and Huawei offer AMOLED screens for checking information directly. Amazfit and Fitbit Air suit buyers who prefer to review their records on a phone.
Battery life and workout tracking: Manufacturer battery estimates depend on usage. An always-on display, frequent workout recording and continuous monitoring can increase power consumption. Consider the activities you actually do. Xiaomi offers a broad range of sports modes, while the Amazfit Helio Strap places greater emphasis on structured training.
Phone compatibility and UAE support: Check the required operating system before ordering. Xiaomi uses Mi Fitness, Huawei uses HUAWEI Health, Amazfit uses Zepp and Fitbit Air uses Google Health. Some features and third-party integrations differ by platform or region. For UAE shoppers, confirm local warranty coverage and regional app availability. If your chosen model includes a mains charging adapter, check its compatibility with UAE power sockets.
For most shoppers, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 offers the strongest combination of display size, exercise features and claimed battery endurance. It provides useful everyday information directly on your wrist without requiring the size or functionality of a full smartwatch.
The HUAWEI Band 10 is a sensible alternative if comfort is your main consideration. Its slim profile and lightweight construction suit extended wear, while the AMOLED display keeps everyday information accessible.
For regular gym sessions, the Amazfit Helio Strap is particularly interesting. Its strength-training features, screen-free design and Zepp integration are geared towards people who want to review their training records.
Google Fitbit Air is the option for those who would rather have no screen at all. It records activity and sleep information quietly, leaving detailed viewing to your phone.
Choose according to how you exercise and how often you want to interact with your tracker. The most useful fitness band is one that fits comfortably into your daily routine.
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