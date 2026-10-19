Small on your wrist, big on features: 4 fitness bands to know in 2026

There are good reasons to consider something different. Huawei puts particular emphasis on a slim, lightweight design, while Amazfit offers training-focused features for regular gym users. Google's Fitbit Air takes another approach, removing the screen entirely. Here are four fitness bands worth considering, depending on how you exercise and how much information you want on your wrist.

A fitness band makes sense when you want to keep track of your steps, workouts and sleep without wearing a full-sized smartwatch. The latest models offer bright displays, useful activity summaries and batteries that can last several days between charges. For most UAE shoppers, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is our top pick, thanks to its generous AMOLED screen, broad exercise tracking and long claimed battery life.

1. Xiaomi Smart Band 10: Best overall for everyday fitness tracking

Best for: UAE shoppers who want one lightweight tracker for walking, occasional gym visits, swimming and everyday activity monitoring.

What we like

Battery life is another attraction. Xiaomi advertises up to 21 days under its specified usage conditions, although enabling additional tracking features and using the display frequently can change how often you need to recharge.

According to Xiaomi, the band supports more than 150 sports modes, including swimming-focused features. It also offers sleep tracking and heart-rate monitoring, with activity information accessible through the Mi Fitness ecosystem.

Xiaomi gives the Smart Band 10 a 1.72-inch AMOLED display with narrow, symmetrical bezels. That extra screen area is useful when checking your step count, viewing workout information or navigating menus without reaching for your phone.

Verdict: A practical all-round fitness band for daily activity tracking, with a large display and enough exercise modes for varied routines.

2. HUAWEI Band 10: Best for lightweight comfort and sleep tracking

Best for: People who want a comfortable everyday band with a smaller display, particularly if they plan to wear it overnight.

What we like

Compatibility: Android 9.0 or later, iOS 13.0 or later

Battery: Up to eight days typical use

Huawei quotes up to eight days of typical battery life, with a maximum of 14 days under lighter usage conditions. The company also says a full charge takes around 45 minutes.

Its 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen provides space for activity information, notifications and workout controls. Huawei also includes 100 workout modes and sleep summaries through the HUAWEI Health app.

The HUAWEI Band 10 measures just 8.99mm thick, while its aluminium alloy version weighs approximately 15g without the strap, according to Huawei. That makes it an appealing option for anyone who wants a tracker that feels unobtrusive while working, exercising or sleeping.

Verdict: A slim fitness band for people who prioritise comfort throughout the day and prefer a more understated display.

3. Amazfit Helio Strap: Best for regular gym sessions

Best for: Regular gym users who want to review workout sessions, track activity trends and keep their wrist free of notifications

What we like

There is no mandatory subscription for its core tracking features, making it appealing to people who want ongoing workout records without another required membership.

Its nylon strap uses a hook-and-loop fastening system, while the tracker weighs approximately 20g. Amazfit advertises up to 10 days of battery life under typical conditions.

Amazfit includes smart strength-training recognition, continuous heart-rate recording and its BioCharge feature for reviewing activity and recovery trends. The strap also supports HYROX training and can share data with compatible fitness platforms, including Strava.

The Amazfit Helio Strap takes a different approach to fitness tracking. Instead of placing a display on your wrist, it records activity through its sensors and presents the information in the Zepp app.

Verdict: A training-focused, screen-free band for gym regulars who prefer detailed workout records over smartwatch notifications.

4. Google Fitbit Air: Best for discreet, screen-free tracking

Verdict: A minimalist wearable for people who want their activity and sleep information recorded quietly, without another screen demanding attention.

Google's Fitbit Air removes the traditional watch display altogether. Its small tracking unit sits inside a woven wristband, with information available through the Google Health app.

Google describes it as its smallest Fitbit tracker to date. The design is intended for continuous wear, including overnight, and records everyday activity, heart-rate trends and sleep information.

The company advertises up to a week of battery life. Its compact construction also makes it an option for anyone who finds a conventional smartwatch cumbersome.

Fitbit Air works with compatible Android phones and iPhones. A Premium membership gives you personalised coaching powered by Gemini, with guidance that adapts to your routine. The device includes a complimentary three-month trial, after which a separate Google Health Premium subscription is required.

Display: None

Battery: Up to seven days

App: Google Health

Compatibility: Android 11 or later, iOS 16.4 or later

What we like

Small, unobtrusive design

No screen or wrist notifications

Activity and sleep information accessible through a phone