Let’s build something smarter. What “smart” means in practice is less dramatic than the term suggests. We could use small sensors on in-service trains and along the line can record vibration, sound, strain and temperature as a matter of routine, to turn every journey into an inspection. Machine learning could sift the records for the early signatures of fouled ballast, rail corrugation, misalignment or weld fatigue, flagging where the problem is, how severe, and with what degree of confidence. A digital twin, a live computer model of the whole track, would keep track so engineers can see not only what is wrong but how fast it is getting worse.